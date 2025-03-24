Ventilator Market Projected to Hit USD 5.92 Billion by 2032 Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Respiratory Disorders

Pune, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Global Ventilator Market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to technological innovations and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.”

Market Overview

The ventilator market has experienced significant growth owing to rising cases of respiratory ailments like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and asthma. The increase in the population of elderly patients, combined with the rise in pollution levels, has also raised the demand for ventilatory care systems. The COVID-19 pandemic put into sharp focus the importance of ventilators in emergency healthcare, with governments and healthcare institutions investing significantly in the development of respiratory care facilities.

Innovations in ventilator technology, including the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and improved connectivity options, have greatly enhanced patient outcomes. Also, the increased demand for home healthcare services has increased the demand for portable ventilators, providing higher mobility and ease of use for patients who need long-term respiratory support. As innovations continue to be made, the market for ventilators is likely to continue growing, driven by both hospital-based and home-care uses.





Ventilator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.76% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

Intensive care ventilators dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 65.2%, mainly because they play a critical role in treating severe respiratory diseases in hospitals. They offer accurate, controlled ventilation, which makes them a must-have in ICUs and emergency departments. The high incidence of severe respiratory diseases, coupled with technological improvements in ventilators, has fueled demand for these machines in hospital settings.

The portable ventilator market is growing at the fastest rate because it is being used more in-home care and emergency environments. The need for light, battery-powered ventilators has grown, especially among patients who need long-term respiratory support outside of conventional healthcare centers. This market is growing fast as healthcare professionals seek flexible, affordable options for treating chronic respiratory conditions.

By Age Group

Adult and pediatric ventilators captured 78.5% of the market in 2023, primarily because of the prevalence of respiratory conditions among adults. COPD, pneumonia, and post-operative respiratory complications are major drivers of ventilator demand in this category. The rise in surgeries and age-related respiratory conditions has also boosted demand.

The neonatal ventilator segment is expanding at the fastest pace, led by increasing emphasis on enhancing neonatal intensive care. Premature delivery and respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) have required sophisticated ventilatory support for neonates. Developments in neonatal ventilators, including gentle ventilation modes and enhanced oxygen management, have driven the segment's fast growth.

By Interface

Invasive ventilation led the market in 2023 with a 62.8% market share because it plays a pivotal role in saving patients with critical respiratory distress. They are utilized extensively in ICUs, surgery recovery, and emergencies when non-invasive ventilation is impossible.

The segment of non-invasive ventilation is growing most rapidly, with hospitals and home care companies looking for alternative methods of care that minimize complications related to invasive treatment. NIV is also commonly used for the management of conditions such as COPD and sleep apnea, providing enhanced patient comfort while lowering healthcare costs.

By Mode

Volume-mode ventilators dominated the market with a 55.1% share in 2023 because of their accurate control of tidal volume delivery, which provides stable oxygenation for critically ill patients. Volume-mode ventilators are crucial in ICUs, where patients need strict respiratory control.

The segment for combined-mode ventilators is expanding at the fastest rate because healthcare providers increasingly want equipment that has more than one ventilation mode to provide customized care to patients. Such ventilators are more flexible, so they can be applied to a wide variety of respiratory diseases.

By Care Setting

Hospitals and clinics accounted for 71.4% of the market in 2023, noting the high demand for ventilators in acute care facilities. Widespread utilization of ventilators across ICUs, emergency departments, and operating rooms has reinforced this segment's stronghold.

The home care segment is growing rapidly, as more patients with chronic respiratory conditions choose at-home ventilatory support. The availability of portable, user-friendly ventilators has driven this growth, enabling patients to receive high-quality respiratory care outside hospitals.

Ventilator Market Segmentation

By Type

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Age Group

Adult & Pediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

By Interface

Hybrid Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

By Mode

Combined-Mode Ventilators

Volume-Mode Ventilators

Pressure-Mode Ventilators

Other Ventilators

By Care Setting

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Home Care Settings

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America was the market leader with a share of 38.6% due to developed healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of respiratory diseases, and high government health expenses. The strong base of developed hospitals and increasing use of non-invasive ventilation solutions further contributed to its dominance. As of 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by growing healthcare investments, rising awareness of respiratory conditions, and growing hospital networks. Nations such as China and India are seeing high demand for ventilators owing to air pollution and increased cases of respiratory conditions.

Recent Developments

March 2025: Getinge introduced Neural Pressure Support (NPS) for its Servo-u ventilator system, enhancing both invasive and non-invasive ventilation. Expanding on its personalized ventilation modes, NAVA and NIV NAVA, the new NPS modes offer greater lung and diaphragm protection, giving clinicians more advanced options for tailored patient care.

May 2024: Baxter issued a recall for its Life2000 ventilator due to a potential failure in the battery charging dongle, which could lead to device malfunction. The FDA has classified this as a high-risk recall, citing possible severe injury or death if the device continues to be used.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Over 200 million people globally suffer from COPD, increasing the demand for ventilators in acute and chronic care settings.

North America and Europe accounted for over 60% of ventilator prescriptions due to high healthcare accessibility and reimbursement policies.

The total number of ventilators in use is projected to grow by 45% by 2032, driven by increasing demand in emerging economies.

Government and private healthcare expenditures on respiratory care surged by 12% in 2023, emphasizing the importance of ventilatory support systems.

The use of home ventilators has increased by 20% in the past five years, reflecting a shift toward decentralized patient care and telehealth services.





