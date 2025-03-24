WatchGuard Partner Program Earns CRN® Partner Program Guide 5-Star Rating for Ninth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-star rating for the WatchGuardONE partner program in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This recognition marks nine consecutive years of 5-star ratings in CRN’s essential annual resource for MSPs seeking IT and cybersecurity vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

“At WatchGuard, we know MSPs need security solutions that are tailored to their unique operations, backed by unwavering support, and built on a financial model designed for their success,” said Michelle Welch, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of business strategies at WatchGuard. “CRN’s latest 5-star rating of the WatchGuardONE partner program is further proof of our commitment to enabling the global partner community with not only the security platform and products they need, but the operational fit, support access, resources, flexibility, pricing and packaging, and benefits required to grow and scale their security business.”

For the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

The WatchGuardONE program offers simple, effective solutions to the everyday challenges MSPs face, helping partners to deliver powerful, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions to their customers profitably, regardless of their size, staffing levels, or expertise. The program’s personalized approach prioritizes MSP growth, scalability, and profitability with attractive discounts, rebates, flexible payment options, free and low-cost training, 24/7 support, sales and marketing training and resources, and access to WatchGuard’s expanding platform and products. MSPs can choose between WatchGuardONE’s multiple levels of participation, with each level unlocking greater discounts and rebates, priority support, marketing funds, deal registration, exclusive tools and resources, and much more.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolve with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG. Explore further WatchGuardONE partner program details and enrollment instructions here.

