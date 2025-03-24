Flexera Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

ITASCA, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk management, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

“Our partner community plays an essential role in helping customers achieve their business objectives despite the ever increasing amount of complexity and risk in the hybrid IT landscape,” said Brian Hibner, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Services at Flexera. “Flexera is committed to continuously investing and improving our channel so partners and Managed Service Providers can deliver high-quality services to customers powered by Flexera technology. This award is a testament to our focus to build a thriving partner ecosystem where our partners supply high value, high-margin services the market is desperate for.”

In 2024 alone, Flexera made a significant investment in its channel program, bolstering its extensive benefits, capabilities and certifications to make it easier than ever for partners to develop, launch and attain higher margins with new services. The investment also provided Flexera with the ability to accelerate development for its Managed Service Provider (MSP) capabilities and expand its in-house partner team, with plans for continued hiring in 2025.

Now with the acquisition of Spot (bringing its key product lines CloudCheckr, Eco, Ocean and Elastigroup into the Flexera One portfolio), Flexera has added even more MSP relationships to its burgeoning ecosystem, particularly in the FinOps space.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

The extensive support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth and profitability.

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.

