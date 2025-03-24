eXp Realty, the Leader in Transactions, Recognizes 2024’s Top Producers

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is once again shining a spotlight on its top-performing agents and teams for production in 2024. Recognizing excellence in sales volume and transaction sides, these rankings celebrate the real estate professionals who exemplify skill, dedication, and leadership, raising the bar for the entire industry.

“At eXp Realty, we’re all about entrepreneurship and agent success, and we take immense pride in celebrating those who achieve extraordinary results,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Our agents continue to push boundaries, leveraging innovative strategies, unwavering dedication, and a commitment to top-tier service for their clients. Their achievements prove the power of eXp’s model and our collaborative culture – this is what the future of real estate looks like.”

Highlights of the Third Annual Top Producers and Teams Lists

United States:

Top Individual Agent in Sales Volume: Chandra Vennapusa, an eXp Realty agent based in Bothell, Washington, and now expanding into Texas, dominated individual sales volume in 2024, closing an impressive $101,252,631 in sales on 98 sides, a testament to his expertise and commitment to excellence.

Top Individual Agent in Sides Closed: Leading the way in transaction count, Lori Adamson of Rio Rico, Texas, dominated with an impressive 271 sides closed, showcasing her dedication and client-first approach.

Top Team in Sales Volume: Leading the way for team volume is Kyle Whissel, leader of the Whissel Realty Group in San Diego, who secured the top spot for team volume, with his team closing a staggering $609,442,262.02 in volume on 782 sides, demonstrating the power of strategic growth and high-performance teamwork.

Top Team in Sides Closed: With an unmatched 1,204 closed sides, the Pemberton Homes Team from Edina, Minnesota, led by Parker Pemberton, set the bar high for team collaboration and market expertise.





Canada:

Top Team in Canada by Volume and Sides: Once again, Calgary’s Justin Havre, leader of the Justin Havre Real Estate Team, dominated the Canadian market, taking the top spot in both volume and sides. His team closed the year with an extraordinary $509,349,077.76 in sales volume and 918.92 sides, solidifying their status as the top-performing team in the country.

Top Individual Agent by Sales Volume: Gary Geng, an elite eXp Realty agent based in Vancouver, British Columbia, once again led the way in individual sales volume. Geng closed 2024 with $136,207,204.77 in volume on 47 sides, proving his expertise and unwavering commitment to client success.

Top Individual Agent by Sides Closed: Topping the leaderboard in transaction count, Shannon Runcie of Saskatchewan took the No. 1 spot with 125.25 sides closed, demonstrating her ability to navigate the market and deliver outstanding results.





To view eXp’s top-performing real estate professionals and teams for 2024, visit the full list of winners for the United States and Canada. Top producers for eXp International and eXp Commercial to follow.

