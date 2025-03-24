Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 24 March 2025

Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 18 March 2025 regarding the results of the exercise of Warrants A.

A total of 17,258 Warrants A were exercised, resulting in an aggregate subscription for 17,258 new shares, each Warrant A having an exercise price of NOK 0.15.

The share capital increase has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the issue, IDEX Biometrics ASA share capital is NOK 124,739,134.80, divided into 831,594,232 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About this notice

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 24 March 2025 at 16:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.