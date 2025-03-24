Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 24 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 March 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|17/3/2025
|6,000
|58.94
|58.60
|59.30
|353,615
|18/3/2025
|6,000
|59.75
|59.30
|60.60
|358,492
|19/3/2025
|6,000
|58.80
|58.55
|59.15
|352,829
|20/3/2025
|6,178
|57.59
|57.10
|58.80
|355,819
|21/3/2025
|8,822
|56.13
|55.70
|57.30
|495,179
|TOTAL
|33,000
|58.06
|55.70
|60.60
|1,915,934
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 303,200 treasury shares.