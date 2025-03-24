Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 24 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 March 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 17/3/2025 6,000 58.94 58.60 59.30 353,615 18/3/2025 6,000 59.75 59.30 60.60 358,492 19/3/2025 6,000 58.80 58.55 59.15 352,829 20/3/2025 6,178 57.59 57.10 58.80 355,819 21/3/2025 8,822 56.13 55.70 57.30 495,179 TOTAL 33,000 58.06 55.70 60.60 1,915,934

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 303,200 treasury shares.



