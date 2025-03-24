Bitget Wallet Launches Super Month with $500K Prize Pool to Celebrate Super DEX Upgrade





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has officially launched Super Month , a four-week trading campaign with a total prize pool of $500,000, marking the debut of Super DEX , an upgraded Swap experience within Bitget Wallet.

Running from March 17 to April 14, Super Month features weekly themed trading events and exclusive community AMAs, inviting users to explore the full capabilities of Super DEX. Each week introduces new rewards and incentives designed to encourage active participation and showcase the platform's advanced trading performance. The campaign kicked off with a $90,000 reward pool in Week 1 for users who deposited and traded via Bitget Wallet.

In Week 2, Bitget Wallet partnered with BNB Chain to host a dedicated trading challenge , offering a $60,000 prize pool. Open to both new and existing users, the campaign encourages trading of BNB Chain-based tokens, with additional rewards for first-time users of Super DEX. The platform will spotlight daily trending tokens on BNB Chain, further boosting visibility for emerging projects while expanding the use cases of Bitget Wallet’s trading infrastructure.

Super DEX is Bitget Wallet's next-generation multi-chain aggregator, supporting over 130 blockchains and integrating seven key features including cross-chain swap execution, intelligent routing, Alpha signal discovery, and MEV protection . Designed for seamless and secure onchain trading, Super DEX enables users to access long-tail assets, optimize transaction efficiency, and capture new market opportunities — all within a single interface.

"Super Month is a celebration of how far we've come in redefining the onchain trading experience," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With Super DEX, we've built a powerful product that bridges accessibility and performance. As we continue to expand through ecosystem partnerships like BNB Chain and more, our goal is to empower users with smarter tools and deeper opportunities in Web3."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

