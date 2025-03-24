Havila Shipping ASA:Allegation from lenders of default of the restructuring agreement

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 21 January 2025, informing about allegations from lenders that there is a breach of the company’s restructuring agreement from 2020.

The company disputes the allegations and is of the opinion that there is no form of breach.

The company seeks a final resolution and has therefore today filed a lawsuit with the Oslo District Court.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act