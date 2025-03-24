Canon U.S.A., Inc. Hosts Book Launch Celebration for Candlewood Middle School Student Authors in Conjunction with the New York Marine Rescue Center

Melville, NY, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently hosted and sponsored a book launch celebration at its Melville headquarters to recognize 17 students from Candlewood Middle School in the Half Hollow Hills School District in Dix Hills, NY, who wrote and illustrated a book about their experiences working with the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) to rescue and rehabilitate injured sea turtles. The book, titled “Marvelous Mydas: A Turtle Tale,” was the culmination of an environmental science project sponsored by Canon and NYMRC. It tells the story of Mydas, an Atlantic green sea turtle, which was released back into the ocean in July of 2024. To support this educational program, Canon bound and printed the books so they could be sold by NYMRC; all proceeds from sales of the book will go directly to NYMRC.

“I believe that this program does more than just teach young people about the environment. It empowers them. It encourages them to ask questions, and to take action,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It teaches them that each of us has the potential to make a difference. These students are not just passive observers—they are active participants in the conservation movement, and through their book, they are sharing their message with others. And Canon is glad to be a sponsor of this very important student program.”

The event featured inspiring speeches from NYMRC leadership about the importance of environmental conservation, school administrators to recognize the students’ incredible academic accomplishment, and Sammy Kobayashi about innovative technology and why Canon is focused on investing in local environmental empowerment programs. Students then held a ceremonial book signing for their parents and teachers and were shown photos of Mydas’ movements since July in a special photo slideshow. In addition, the students got the chance to tour the new Production Customer Experience Center to see the imagePRESS V1350 digital printer in action as it printed copies of the book they created.

“These students’ dedication to this incredible project was nothing short of inspiring, and clearly exhibited their ongoing passion for protecting the environment and making the world a better place for all,” said Melissa Watkins, Science Teacher at Candlewood Middle School in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District. “The opportunity to engage in real-world environmental conservation while honing their writing skills has been a transformative experience. On top of being rewarding, seeing their hard work published in a professionally printed book instills in them a sense of accomplishment and purpose. We are grateful to Canon U.S.A., Inc. and the New York Marine Rescue Center for making this initiative possible and for empowering our students to become advocates for ocean life.”

The NYMRC is a rescue and rehabilitation organization that promotes marine conservation. Its mission is to preserve and protect the marine environment through conservation efforts including rescue, rehabilitation, education, and research. They are the primary responders for sick or injured seals, sea turtles, dolphins, porpoises, and small toothed whales, and maintain the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State. As part of its commitment to environmental conservation and protecting wildlife, Canon has been a longstanding supporter of NYMRC and its efforts.

Releasing the sea turtle capped off an eight-month rehabilitation journey led by the NYMRC in Riverhead, NY. After being rescued, the turtle was brought to the center’s facilities to receive further restorative treatment. Canon representatives, scientists from the NYMRC, community volunteers, and students from the Half Hollow Hills School District were all in attendance to cheer for the turtle as Marvelous Mydas was released back into the ocean at Robert Moses State Park last summer.

“This exciting annual initiative goes beyond conservation—it’s about education, awareness, and inspiring the next generation,” said Maxine Montello, Executive Director of the New York Marine Rescue Center. “With Canon’s generous support, we can rescue and rehabilitate injured sea turtles as well as track their progress as they return to the ocean. Seeing students take such an active role in sharing these stories gives us hope for the future of marine conservation. Their book is a testament to the power of education in protecting our planet’s most vulnerable species.”

The book will be available for sale at NYMRC’s gift shop and online through their website. For more information about Canon and its many educational and environmental service initiatives, visit www.usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility. For more information about the New York Marine Rescue Center, visit www.nymarinerescue.org.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachment