Cyber Guardians: INE Security Champions Cybersecurity Training During National Physicians Week 2025

CARY, N.C., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global provider of cybersecurity training and certification, today announced its initiative to spotlight the increasing cyber threats targeting healthcare institutions. In recognition of National Physicians Week 2025, the company is drawing attention to new industry data showing a sharp rise in cyberattacks on hospitals and clinics—incidents that have cost the healthcare sector millions and posed significant risks to patient safety and trust.

Recent reports show healthcare has endured a record wave of cyber breaches. In 2023 alone, there were 725 hacking-related breaches reported in U.S. healthcare, according to The HIPPA Journal, exposing over 124 million patient records, the worst year on record​. Healthcare cybersecurity threats and breaches remain the costliest of any industry with the average data breach in a hospital now costing about $10.93 million per incident​.

Protecting Patients and Trust Through Training and Education

Defending against these evolving threats requires more than just technology – it demands well-trained personnel at all levels. Experts note that human error remains a leading cause of breaches in healthcare, yet a significant portion of staff lack adequate cybersecurity awareness. Nearly one-third of healthcare employees have received no cybersecurity training from their employer, even though human mistakes contributed to roughly 33% of healthcare cyber incidents​.

Healthcare leaders are urged to treat ongoing cyber education as mandatory continuing education, akin to medical training, to ingrain a culture of security mindfulness. “Every member of a healthcare team – from physicians to IT personnel – plays a role in cybersecurity,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “Continuous training ensures that protecting patient data and systems becomes as second nature as protecting patients’ physical health.”

Importantly, robust cybersecurity isn’t just about technical prevention—it’s also about preserving patient trust. Patients expect their sensitive health information to be guarded with the same care as their medical treatment. Breaches undermine that confidence: about 66% of patients say they would switch healthcare providers if a breach compromised their personal data due to poor security practices​.

Ongoing training and certification of healthcare cybersecurity teams help maintain that trust by demonstrating a visible commitment to data protection and privacy. When providers proactively train staff and tighten defenses, patients can feel safer knowing their hospital is staying ahead of threats.

Industry-Leading Certifications Validate Critical Skills

One way healthcare organizations are bolstering their security posture is by having their IT and security staff earn industry-recognized cybersecurity certifications. Certifications serve as a benchmark for broad and deep knowledge, assuring that professionals can effectively prevent, detect, and respond to attacks. Some of the leading cybersecurity certifications being pursued in the healthcare sector include:

CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) – a globally respected credential covering security architecture, risk management, and governance.

– a globally respected credential covering security architecture, risk management, and governance. CompTIA Security+ – an entry-to-intermediate level certification establishing core security skills and knowledge, often a baseline for IT staff.

– an entry-to-intermediate level certification establishing core security skills and knowledge, often a baseline for IT staff. eWPTX - a highly respected certification that is 100% practical and validates the advanced skills necessary to conduct in-depth penetration tests on modern web applications.

a highly respected certification that is 100% practical and validates the advanced skills necessary to conduct in-depth penetration tests on modern web applications. eJPT - a hands-on, entry-level Red Team certification that simulates skills utilized during real-world engagements.

INE Security’s Training Programs Empower Healthcare Heroes

INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training, certifications, and certification preparation, is at the forefront of helping healthcare organizations fortify their cyber defenses through education. INE Security’s comprehensive cybersecurity training platform offers on-demand courses, interactive labs, and instructor-led trainings that cover the full spectrum of security domains – from fundamental cyber hygiene for general staff to advanced incident response and penetration testing for IT professionals. These programs are aligned with the requirements of top industry certifications, enabling hospital IT teams and security analysts to earn credentials like CISSP, CeJPT, and others as they build their skill sets.

Through INE Security’s hands-on training modules, healthcare professionals learn how to address the exact threats plaguing the sector today. For example, network defense and malware analysis labs show engineers how to contain ransomware outbreaks. Governance and compliance lessons ensure administrators understand frameworks like HIPAA and can integrate security into hospital operations. By continuously upskilling their workforce, healthcare providers can significantly reduce the likelihood of a breach and mitigate damage if it occurs.

As National Physicians Week 2025 highlights the dedication of doctors to healing patients, INE Security emphasizes that protecting the systems and data those physicians rely on is equally essential to patient well-being. The healthcare industry’s cyber threats are continual and evolving, but with rigorous training, education, and certification of cybersecurity professionals, hospitals and clinics can stay one step ahead. Ongoing cybersecurity training is now fundamental to sustaining patient care and trust in our digitally driven healthcare system. This week and beyond, INE Security is proud to partner with healthcare organizations to ensure that those who save lives are backed by networks and data systems that are safe, secure, and resilient against cyber attacks.

About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Contact

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

kbrown@ine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c7b339-63ff-42e4-905e-f570b488a976