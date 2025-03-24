Heroes on the Water Launches 2025 Season with Spring Campaign to Support Veterans, Active-Duty Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders

Allen, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water (HOW), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those who serve through restorative kayak fishing experiences, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 on-the-water season. Chapters across the country are kicking off another year of healing, connection, and transformation for veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families.

“Our mission has always been about more than just paddling,” said Neil Mullaney, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water. “It’s about giving our heroes the space to reset, reconnect, and heal, physically and mentally.”

The Season Begins: A Call to Action

With spring events already underway, HOW is rallying support through its Spring Campaign to ensure every chapter is fully equipped. From kayaks and safety gear to meals and volunteer support, every element of these life-changing events is made possible by donors.

Now's the time to get back on the water. Veterans, active-duty service members, law enforcement, and first responders are ready. Let’s kick this season off right.

Support through this campaign helps fully fund programs for the 2025 season. Donate Today.

Wear the Mission: New Spring Merch Drop

The Spring Campaign also features new apparel lines: “Real Heroes Fish Here”, Nike performance wear, fresh hat styles, and more. All proceeds directly support HOW’s mission. Shop the Collection.

Josh’s Story: The Healing Power of Water

For heroes like Josh, a combat veteran, the impact of Heroes on the Water is deeply personal.

When Josh showed up at his first Heroes on the Water event, he wasn’t sure what to expect. He’d been chasing the rush of his military days, carrying the weight of service and struggling with post-traumatic stress. But something clicked that day - the water, the peace, a place to belong.

That single day became a turning point. Today, Josh credits HOW with helping him rediscover peace, purpose, and belonging.

Keep the Momentum Going

With the first events of the year already making a difference, HOW reminds supporters that this mission is ongoing.

“This program is 100% free for those we serve, but making these events possible takes real support,” said Neil. “From kayaks, fishing gear, safety equipment, licensing - it all adds up, and your donations make it happen.”

Join us in ensuring more veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, and first responders have the chance to heal on the water. Donate Now to Keep the Momentum Going.

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free kayak fishing experiences to veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families. Through camaraderie and time on the water, HOW promotes physical and mental healing for the heroes who serve our nation and communities.

