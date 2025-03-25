DDPAI Unveils Z50 Pro in Malaysia: Stay Connected on the Road With 4G, 4K Clarity & Wi-Fi 6

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI is launching its latest dash cam in Malaysia, the Z50 Pro . Designed for modern drivers, the Z50 Pro offers seamless 4G connectivity, crystal-clear 4K recording, and ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6, ensuring enhanced security, convenience, and performance on the road.





Z50 Pro’s 4G connectivity provides drivers with real-time remote access to the dash cam. Users can check live footage, receive instant alerts, and manage recordings from anywhere via the DDPAI app. Whether monitoring a parked vehicle or staying updated on road conditions, 4G connectivity ensures uninterrupted peace of mind. The Z50 Pro 4G package includes a SIM card with a 90-day free trial 30GB data plan, ensuring instant connectivity out of the box.

Featuring Wi-Fi 6 high-speed transfer, the Z50 Pro significantly improves the efficiency of footage transfers. The improved wireless protocol delivers faster, more stable connections, making it easier than ever to access high-resolution footage without delays. Whether downloading large 4K video files or reviewing important recordings, Wi-Fi 6 ensures a buffer-free experience that enhances user convenience.

Beyond its advanced connectivity, the Z50 Pro records in true 4K resolution, capturing every detail with exceptional clarity. Empowered by AI ISP technology, the NightVIS 2.0 provides superior night vision, significantly enhancing nighttime parking monitoring in low-light conditions. The Supercapacitor enhances durability and reliability, preventing power failures and increasing longevity. Meanwhile, 24/7 parking monitoring provides round-the-clock surveillance, offering continuous security and deterrence against theft or vandalism. Additionally, the GPS version includes built-in GPS and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) to provide real-time location tracking, driving insights, lane departure warnings, and forward collision alerts.

Leo Luo, CEO of DDPAI, stated: “The Z50 Pro’s 4G connectivity and 4K resolutions, along with other advanced features, are designed to make driving smarter and safer than ever. We believe that our new dash cam launch will set a new benchmark in the market, catering to everyday drivers who demand the best in value, security, and convenience.”

The DDPAI Z50 Pro is now available for purchase. Visit the Z50 Pro product page for more information, and find the available Z50 Pro packages on DDPAI Official Malaysia or DDPAI MALAYSIA CERTIFIED STORE .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c64402fe-a3bb-4c38-bc01-c44b75bb5ea2