CallTower earns USA Today Top Workplaces for Remote Work Award 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER,, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, proudly announces that it has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for 2025. This prestigious recognition is based on independent employee feedback and highlights CallTower’s dedication to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and engaging workplace culture.

The Top Workplaces employer recognition program has a 17-year history of researching, surveying, and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 65 regional markets.

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is determined through a rigorous evaluation of employee survey responses, assessing key areas such as leadership, workplace culture, and career development opportunities. CallTower’s emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being has solidified its reputation as a top employer in the technology sector.

“We are honored to be recognized as a USA TODAY Top Workplace for 2025,” said Davis Sturgeon, HR Manager at CallTower. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, who continuously contribute to an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. Our exceptionally low turnover rate of just 2.8% over the past year demonstrates the strong culture we have built—one that prioritizes professional development, work-life balance, and employee satisfaction. At CallTower, we believe that a strong company culture is the foundation for success, and this award reaffirms our commitment to maintaining an exceptional workplace.”

“Top Workplaces awards are a powerful tool for companies to attract exceptional talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “They showcase distinctive culture strengths and communicate a clear message to potential recruits: This is a place where you can thrive and excel.”

“These awards underscore the importance of listening to employees about where and when they can be their most productive and happiest selves,” shares Monster CEO Scott Gutz. “We know that this flexibility is essential to helping both employers and candidates find the right fit.”

As CallTower continues to lead the way in unified communications, collaboration, contact center and conversational AI solutions, the company remains committed to investing in its employees, fostering professional growth, and enhancing workplace engagement.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

About ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.