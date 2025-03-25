Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Upgrades Its Marketing Automation Functions with AI-Powered Features to Drive Customer Success

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary EngageLab, a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, has upgraded its Marketing Automation (MA) functions with AI-powered capabilities, further empowering businesses to achieve exceptional results.

Revolutionizing Marketing with Key Features

Omnichannel Marketing Automation : Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions.









: Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions. Visual Journey Orchestration : A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency.









: A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. AI-Driven Insights & Optimization: Real-time analytics track user behavior, participation rates, and revenue conversions, allowing businesses to optimize strategies for maximum ROI.







Tailored Journey Orchestration for Diverse Scenarios

EngageLab’s upgraded functions are designed to cater to various industries and use cases, including:

New User Onboarding: Guide users through core features for quick adoption.

Trial & Upgrade: Send reminders or exclusive offers to encourage payments.

Re-engagement: Reactivate inactive users with personalized incentives.

Targeted Campaigns: Leverage interaction data to deliver precise holiday deals or event teasers.





Customer Success Stories

E-commerce: A B2C platform achieved a 30% increase in conversions and significantly higher repurchase rates using personalized campaigns.

Gaming: A mobile game developer boosted click-through rates by 45% and recovered 20% of churned players with behavior-triggered notifications.

Education: An online curriculum designer saw a 40% increase in course completions with tailored reminders via Push and SMS.

Why Choose EngageLab?

Powerful Messaging Channels: Five self-built messaging channels ensure high delivery rates and reliability.

AI-Powered Personalization: The integration of GPTBots.ai enables 24/7 personalized content creation and strategy optimization.

Global Support: A professional technical team provides 1-to-1 services and customized solutions for enterprises worldwide.



Ready to transform your marketing strategy? Experience the power of EngageLab's AI-driven Marketing Automation functions today from here: https://www.engagelab.com/accounts/signup

About EngageLab

EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses with multiple global nodes, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

