Creative Realities Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Audit Process

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Systems and Organizations Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This audit achieved compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows CRI’s ongoing commitment to providing our customers with secure and reliable SaaS products.

“This is a significant achievement for our company and our customers. To reach this point, CRI has matured and grown as an organization, improving everything we do. We’ve enhanced our software and cloud infrastructure to make them more secure and highly available. These changes ensure we stay compliant with best practices and provide great products for our clients,” said Bart Massey, Executive Vice President of Software Development at CRI.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body that helps organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards. Ensuring that all parts of CRI’s applications and business processes were compliant with SOC 2 requirements took around nine months.

“Partnering with Johanson Group LLP has brought in a third-party auditor to validate our policies and ensure we follow best practices. We take our commitment to SOC II principles seriously, and with the completion of this report, we have a qualified independent auditor who confirms it,” Massey added.

SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees that established and implemented organizational practices are in place to safeguard customer data. CRI’s case involves its software products and all the administrative functions needed to support them.



CRI is actively working to complete Type 2 compliance. Type 1 focuses on evaluating processes, infrastructure and policies. Type 2 provides independent verification that the company’s ongoing operations continue to follow the practices and principles specified and required by Type 1.

More information on Creative Realities’ SOC 2 Type 1 compliance process will be available soon on cri.com.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

