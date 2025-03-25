AIBotics Targets in Q2 2025 Launch for Phill, the world's first AI MASSAGE ROBOT™; Announces Fitness Center Pilot Program in Miami

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics (“AIBotics” or the “Company”) (OTC: AIBT), a subsidiary of Ehave (OTC: EHVVF) that develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies, today announced that its flagship product, the Phill Robot™ massager, is expected to become available in the United States in the second quarter.

The Phill Robot™ is the world’s first AI-powered massage, scratch, and caress robot. Engineered to deliver spa-quality, personalized massages at the touch of a button, Phill Robot™ features a patented, foldable arm with a 35-inch range and a 15-pound massage force—making it both powerful and precise. When not in use, it transforms into a sleek and modern nightstand, blending seamlessly into any bedroom setting.

The company’s crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo reached its goal in just 24 minutes, a testament to the growing demand for AI-enhanced personal care solutions.

AIBotics is currently negotiating with a premier fitness and wellness facility to expand its market presence and launch a pilot program introducing Phill Robot™ into high-end recovery lounges. The facility—known for combining elite physical training with mental conditioning and cutting-edge recovery—offers members a holistic experience designed to sharpen focus, push physical limits, and recharge through exceptional wellness services.

“We see a major opportunity to integrate Phill into elite recovery environments,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. “The next major wave of AI growth will come from “enhancer” and “engager” companies—those like AIBotics that use artificial intelligence to deliver real-world improvements.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “Giants like Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, and Adobe have already demonstrated how AI can drive efficiency, engagement, and revenue across sectors. AI is reshaping every corner of daily life, and health and wellness are among the tremendous opportunities.”

The addressable market for AIBotics is substantial:

Massage Equipment Market : Valued at $23.86 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $41.18 billion by 2032.

: Valued at $23.86 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $41.18 billion by 2032. AI Industrial Robotics Market : Expected to hit $64.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%.

: Expected to hit $64.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%. Global AI Market: Forecasted to soar from $638 billion in 2024 to more than $3.6 trillion by 2034.



With the Phill Robot™, AIBotics is positioning itself at the intersection of these booming sectors—where AI meets lifestyle enhancement.

About AIBotics

AIBotics leverages AI and robotics to develop innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. Its flagship products include the Phill Robot™, an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality care with IoT integration, and Milkyway, a smart refrigerator that simplifies breast milk storage with automated organization and app connectivity.

For more information on AIBotics, visit our website at https://www.aibotics.ai and our Indiegogo page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/phill-robot-world-s-1st-ai-powered-massage-robot#/ .

