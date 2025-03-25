Acronis Joins Forces with Calgary Wild FC and 403Tech to Launch First Women's #TeamUp Partnership in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, and 403Tech, are honored to announce a first of its kind #TeamUp partnership with Calgary Wild FC. Launching during Women’s History Month, this collaboration marks the inaugural women’s #TeamUp partnership in North America with one of Canada’s first professional women’s soccer teams.

403Tech will be responsible for implementing Acronis’ robust cybersecurity and data protection solutions to safeguard and strengthen the team’s data and IT systems, ensuring continuous protection against evolving threats while enhancing overall system reliability and compliance with industry standards.

“As one of the founding teams in Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league, it is incredibly important that we have the proper protections in place both on and off the pitch,” said Lara Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Wild FC. “Our club is focused on building an inclusive movement that makes our community better by giving young women the opportunity to soar as leaders on and off the pitch. This mission is not achievable without the support from our corporate community. Acronis will be a game changer for Calgary Wild FC, ensuring we are able to secure and backup our data, along with having access to 403Tech to maintain our IT infrastructure. We are confident that having the best security teams in place will set Calgary Wild FC up for success in our inaugural season.”

This groundbreaking partnership emphasizes Acronis' commitment to protecting data and boosting performance across various sports and leagues. By protecting the team from today's most complex cyber threats, Acronis, alongside 403Tech, ensures the professional sports club can prioritize their performance on the pitch over security concerns.

“It is truly an honor to be the official cyber protection partner of the Calgary Wild FC,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “As one of the pioneering professional women’s soccer teams in Canada, we take our role of protecting their organization seriously and want to ensure that they have a strong security and backup foundation in place from the start. We're excited to collaborate closely with 403Tech to bring this to life and wish the best of luck to the Wild in their inaugural season.”

This partnership solidifies 403Tech’s long-standing reputation as the most trusted managed service provider in Calgary. The partnership allows 403Tech to showcase their ability to deliver integrated cybersecurity and data protection. 403Tech will maintain the Wild’s expansive IT infrastructure while overseeing their ever-evolving cyber protection needs.

“We are proud to represent the Calgary Wild FC as they trailblaze professional women’s soccer in Canada,” said Scott Gallupe, President at 403Tech. “Together with Acronis, we share a mutual commitment to protecting the team’s data and systems and are confident that the Wild will have optimal security solutions in place to ensure operational efficiency and business continuity."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports.

Calgary Wild FC

Calgary Wild FC is one off six teams in the newly created Northern Super League which will begin its inaugural season in 2025, featuring some of the best women’s soccer players in the world. Shop our exclusive merch and be one of the early #fansinthewild. For the latest news and information on Calgary Wild FC, visit www.calgarywildfc.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and X. Follow the league at www.nsl.ca.

403Tech:

403Tech is Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver's most trusted IT consulting and support firm. Founded in 2012, the company provides comprehensive managed IT services for small and medium businesses across various industries, including professional services, energy, construction, and automotive trades. With a mission to transform technology into a business driver, 403Tech offers strategic IT solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, and security through proactive monitoring, fixed-fee pricing, and advanced cybersecurity strategies. As one of the Top 50 Managed IT Services Companies in Canada, 403Tech delivers customized IT support that helps businesses grow and thrive.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

