RTI Secures $1.25M U.S. Air Force Contract to Enhance Next-Generation Data and Networking Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.25M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract. The company will leverage its RTI Connext® platform to accelerate the integration and performance of real-time communication systems. This funding will advance the integration and support of the IEEE Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) protocol, enabling enhanced configurability, reliability, and efficiency for mission-critical applications across USAF programs.

Connext, built on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , was chosen for its maturity, security, performance, and ability to streamline interoperability between diverse systems, ensuring seamless data flow across technologies. This data-centric approach allows the Air Force to retain control over how systems communicate and interact, allowing primes to handle the actual building and execution of systems. By using a modular and flexible framework, the U.S. Air Force can rapidly upgrade and replace individual components without a full system overhaul, reducing long-term risks and costs, while accelerating the fielding of enhanced capabilities to meet evolving needs. RTI is the world’s largest DDS supplier and the most trusted software framework for mission-critical systems, delivering nonstop availability with no single point of failure.

"With Connext, we’re providing a next-generation solution that ensures seamless, reliable communication while meeting stringent latency and determinism requirements," said Dr. Paul Pazandak, Director of Research at RTI. "By extending our application modeling tools to support TSN, we empower developers to streamline the deployment of mission-critical systems."

IEEE TSN (802.1) is a set of specifications designed to enhance Ethernet by providing real-time, high-performance capabilities. By ensuring precise time synchronization and guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS), TSN provides optimized network bandwidth and streamlined system management. The advanced scheduling capabilities streamline the development of synchronized control systems, offering superior network convergence, performance, and cost-efficiency.

Connext is field-proven across many industries to communicate real-time data with exceptional reliability. Offering advanced capabilities and backed by global engineering and support teams, Connext has brought technical success to more than 2,000 systems. Uniquely, Connext allows applications to

work together as one and users can build applications that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

To learn more about RTI's advanced research activities, please visit the RTI Research page.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 300 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 500 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

