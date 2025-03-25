Muck Rack Report Reveals Half of Journalists Weigh Quitting Amid Burnout Struggles

Miami, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress and burnout continue to take a significant toll on journalists, according to Muck Rack’s State of Work-Life Balance in Journalism report, which surveyed more than 400 journalists. The findings reveal that, much like last year, many journalists have considered leaving the profession due to burnout. Additionally, more than one-third reported a decline in their mental health over the past year, citing an uncertain future, work stress and financial issues as top causes.

Work Pressures

A major contributor to journalist stress is the pressure to be “always on,” with 83% of journalists working outside normal business hours at least once a week, and nearly half sleeping only five to six hours per night.



While over one-third of journalists receive more than 20 vacation days per year, only 19% take full advantage of that time off. Workload pressures are the primary barrier, with 37% citing it as the main reason for not using vacation days.

Social media is also a stress factor, with 80% of journalists noting that its demands negatively impact their work-life balance to some degree.

Work Environment

Despite widespread return-to-office policies, journalism remains largely remote, with 60% of journalists working fully remotely and 28% in hybrid setups. When asked about one policy that would improve their work-life balance, one of the most common responses was hybrid or remote work options.

Despite many reporting declining mental health, most journalists reported the lack of adequate mental health support from their employers. Sixty-one percent reported that their company does not offer mental health services, and more than a quarter believe leadership would not support them if they were struggling. However, 55% feel confident that their colleagues would show at least some level of support.

Coping with Stress

When it comes to managing stress, journalists rely on a variety of strategies. The most common is exercise or physical activity, followed by support from friends or colleagues and taking regular breaks.

Methodology

Muck Rack surveyed 432 journalists from Jan. 2 to Feb. 17, 2025 and distributed the survey mailing through email. Respondents were primarily from the U.S. UK, India and Canada are also represented in smaller numbers.

Data was cleaned to remove spam responses, major outliers, identifiable mistakes, and low-effort responses. This left a total of 408 responses. The conservative margin of error is +/- 5%.

