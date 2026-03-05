Muck Rack Launches AI Visibility Badges

Muck Rack launched AI Visibility Badges, showing which journalists and outlets are most frequently cited in AI-generated answers.

Rankings are based on more than 15 million AI response citations from Muck Rack’s Generative Pulse dataset and are tiered by citation frequency: Highest AI Visibility, High AI Visibility and Some AI Visibility.

AI Visibility Badges are visible across Muck Rack workflows, so that PR teams can factor AI visibility into research, pitching and reporting.

AI Visibility Badges are built on Generative Pulse, Muck Rack’s solution for tracking brand visibility in large language models such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

Miami, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack, the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact, today launched AI Visibility Badges.

AI Visibility Badges show which journalists and media outlets are most frequently cited in AI-generated answers. The Badges are tiered based on citation frequency and are visible across key Muck Rack workflows, allowing PR and communications teams to factor AI visibility into research, pitching and reporting.

How AI Visibility Badges Work

Each AI Visibility Badge reflects how often an outlet or journalist appears as a cited source in AI-generated answers. Tiers include:

Highest AI Visibility: An outlet appears very frequently and consistently as a cited source in AI-generated answers across a wide range of related prompts.

High AI Visibility: An outlet frequently appears as a cited source in AI-generated answers across related prompts.

Some AI Visibility: An outlet appears occasionally as a cited source in AI-generated answers and may surface for specific subtopics or niche angles.

Rankings are based on more than 15 million AI response citations from Muck Rack’s Generative Pulse data across a broad prompt set spanning industries and topics. Tiers are updated monthly to reflect changes in citation patterns. Journalists and outlets must be listed in Muck Rack to be eligible for a badge.

Turning AI Insight Into Action

Generative AI is changing how people discover information and brands. In this new landscape, visibility depends on credibility rather than volume. The brands that appear in AI answers are the ones cited by reliable journalists, outlets and authoritative sources.

76% of PR pros report using generative AI in their work today, according to Muck Rack's State of AI in PR research. Separate findings from Muck Rack’s What is AI Reading? December 2025 research show there is only a 2% overlap between the journalists PR teams are pitching and the sources AI systems cite in their responses. This gap shows that outreach strategies have not fully caught up to how LLM visibility actually works.

AI Visibility Badges help by showcasing Badges directly in the workflows where outreach decisions are made. Teams can see a journalist or outlet's AI Visibility Badge, allowing them to factor AI visibility into media list building and pitching and ultimately increase their organization's visibility in LLMs.

This launch integrates data from Generative Pulse, Muck Rack’s solution for tracking how brands appear in AI-generated responses and which sources influence those answers. Generative Pulse shows where a brand appears across major LLMs, how visibility changes over time, which journalists and outlets shape AI narratives and more. AI Visibility Badges bring that intelligence into everyday media research and outreach.

AI Visibility Badges will launch in two phases. Starting today, users will see badges in People, Media Outlet and Article Search. In the coming months, Badges will expand to journalist and outlet profile pages and additional areas across the platform. Users will also be able to filter search results by AI Visibility tier. Visit Muck Rack's Help Center to learn more.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.



