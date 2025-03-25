Intelligent Battery Sensor Market to Hit USD 18.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Battery Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Intelligent Battery Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 7.31 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.59 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.96% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Intelligent Battery Sensors: Driving Efficiency, Safety, and Smart Mobility

The Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand for battery management systems, and the integration of smart automotive technologies. As governments worldwide impose stringent emission regulations and offer subsidies for EV adoption, automakers are incorporating IBS to enhance battery efficiency, lifespan, and real-time monitoring. Additionally, the growing penetration of start-stop systems, telematics, and fleet management solutions is further accelerating market expansion.

Get a Sample Report of Intelligent Battery Sensor Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5898

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Sensor)

(Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Sensor) Continental AG (Current Sensor Module, Battery Impact Detection System)

(Current Sensor Module, Battery Impact Detection System) HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Intelligent Battery Sensor, Battery Monitoring Unit)

(Intelligent Battery Sensor, Battery Monitoring Unit) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (MM9Z1J638 Intelligent Battery Sensor, Battery Cell Controller IC)

(MM9Z1J638 Intelligent Battery Sensor, Battery Cell Controller IC) Midtronics, Inc. (GRX-3000 EV Battery Service Tool, DSS-7000 Diagnostic System)

(GRX-3000 EV Battery Service Tool, DSS-7000 Diagnostic System) Valence Technology, Inc. (U-Charge Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Monitor)

(U-Charge Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Monitor) Texas Instruments Inc. (bq40z50-R2 Battery Management Controller, bq34z100-G1 Fuel Gauge)

(bq40z50-R2 Battery Management Controller, bq34z100-G1 Fuel Gauge) DENSO Corporation (Battery Monitoring Unit, Battery ECU)

(Battery Monitoring Unit, Battery ECU) Analog Devices, Inc. (LTC2944 Multicell Battery Monitor, ADM1278 Hot Swap Controller)

(LTC2944 Multicell Battery Monitor, ADM1278 Hot Swap Controller) Infineon Technologies AG (TLE9012AQU Battery Monitoring IC, TLE9015QU Battery Communication IC)

(TLE9012AQU Battery Monitoring IC, TLE9015QU Battery Communication IC) TE Connectivity Ltd . (Battery Management System Connectors, High-Voltage Interconnects)

. (Battery Management System Connectors, High-Voltage Interconnects) Eberspaecher Vecture Inc . (Battery Management System, Battery Thermal Management System)

. (Battery Management System, Battery Thermal Management System) Current Ways Inc. (Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Charger)

(Battery Management System, Intelligent Battery Charger) Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd . (Battery Monitoring IC, Wireless Battery Management System)

. (Battery Monitoring IC, Wireless Battery Management System) Delphi Technologies (Battery Management System, Battery Pack Controller).

Intelligent Battery Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.96% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Sensor Type (Voltage Sensors, Current Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Integrated Sensors)



• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles)



• By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)



• By Application (Battery Management Systems (BMS), Telematics, Start-Stop Systems)



• By End Use (Automotive Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, Telecommunications Companies, Renewable Energy Providers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Intelligent Battery Sensors Driven by EV Adoption, Smart Technologies, and Safety Needs.



• Renewable Energy Growth IoT AI and Aftermarket Demand Drive Expansion of Intelligent Battery Sensors.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5898

Advanced features such as AI-driven predictive maintenance, real-time anomaly detection, and cloud-enabled monitoring are optimizing battery performance and preventing unexpected failures in automotive and energy storage applications. Furthermore, technical advancements in interoperability, low-latency communication, and self-diagnostic capabilities are enhancing IBS reliability, making them essential for both vehicle safety and industrial applications.

Intelligent Battery Sensor Market: Growth Analysis by Sensor Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Application, and End Use

By Type of Sensor

In 2023, integrated sensors dominated the Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market with a 38.9% share, driven by their ability to combine voltage, current, and temperature sensing into a single unit. This integration enhances battery performance, efficiency, and safety, making them a preferred choice for automotive and industrial applications.

The voltage sensor segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing demand for real-time battery monitoring in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems. These sensors play a crucial role in optimizing power efficiency and supporting the advancement of future technologies.

By Vehicle Type

In 2023, passenger vehicles led the Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market with a 47.8% share, driven by the rising adoption of battery management solutions in traditional and hybrid vehicles. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and vehicle electrification has accelerated IBS demand in this segment.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by increasing EV adoption, government incentives, and advancements in battery technology. IBS integration in EVs will play a crucial role in enhancing battery life, safety, and performance through smart energy management systems.

By Sales Channel

In 2023, OEMs dominated the Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market with a 71.8% share, driven by direct IBS installations in newly manufactured vehicles to enhance battery health and longevity, particularly in BEV-powered passenger and commercial vehicles.

The aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to increasing battery replacements, retrofitting in older vehicles, and rising EV adoption.

By Application

Battery Management Systems (BMS) led IBS applications with a 44.2% market share, fueled by the growing need for optimized battery performance in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The telematics segment is set for rapid growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of IoT and AI-driven technologies for predictive maintenance and fleet management. These advancements enable real-time battery monitoring, improving efficiency, reducing downtime, and enhancing overall vehicle performance.

By End Use

Automotive manufacturers accounted for 51.2% of the end-use market, supported by increasing IBS penetration in passenger and commercial vehicles for real-time battery monitoring.

Renewable energy providers are expected to witness the highest CAGR as the demand for efficient energy storage in solar and wind farms rises, with IBS playing a critical role in grid stability and battery efficiency.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Intelligent Battery Sensor Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5898

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America to Witness Rapid Growth

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market with a 31.7% share, driven by strong automobile manufacturing, EV production, and battery technology advancements. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have accelerated EV adoption through government incentives and investments in battery management systems. Industry leaders such as BYD and CATL are pioneering IBS innovations, optimizing EV battery performance. Toyota and Honda are integrating IBS into hybrid and electric models for enhanced power and safety.

North America is projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising EV adoption, emission regulations, and advancements in telematics and smart batteries. The U.S. and Canada are investing heavily in battery manufacturing and energy storage, with Tesla, GM, and Ford expanding IBS adoption in their EV models. Renewable energy providers like NextEra Energy are also leveraging IBS to enhance battery performance in solar and wind energy systems.

Recent Development

Jan 2025 – Recent Development Bosch aims to exceed €6 billion in software and services sales by the next decade, driven by AI and digital solutions. The company has trained 65,000 associates in AI and continues expanding in the U.S. with major investments in heating and chip businesses.

JANUARY 07 2025, NXP launched the MCX L series microcontrollers for industrial devices, featuring the energy-efficient MCX L14x and MCX L25x chips. The MCX L25x includes a second low-power Cortex-M0 core for continuous sensor processing.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Penetration Metrics

5.2 Operational & Performance Metrics

5.3 Advanced Technical & Functional Metrics

5.4 AI & Smart Analytics-Driven Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Intelligent Battery Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

8. Intelligent Battery Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

9. Intelligent Battery Sensor Market, by Sales Channel

10. Intelligent Battery Sensor Market, by Application

11. Intelligent Battery Sensor Market, by End Use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Intelligent Battery Sensor Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/intelligent-battery-sensor-market-5898

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.