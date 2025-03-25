PEAK:AIO Helps Scan Computers GPUaaS Lead EMEA AI with New NVIDIA DGX B200 Cluster and Next-Gen AI Storage

Manchester, England, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, the only software-defined storage provider built exclusively for GPU-powered AI workloads, today announced that it has been chosen by Scan Computers, a NVIDIA Elite Partner, to power its latest expansion of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS). Scan’s newly deployed NVIDIA DGX Blackwell B200 cluster, one of the first in EMEA, represents a multi-million-pound investment in cutting-edge AI infrastructure. To maximize the potential of these advanced GPU systems, Scan has selected PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Servers, ensuring the highest performance, efficiency and stability for its AI-driven customers.

With the introduction of NVIDIA DGX Blackwell B200, AI workloads demand storage solutions that can match the speed, power and scalability of next-generation GPU computing. PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Servers provide Scan’s GPUaaS customers with the industry’s most advanced data access methodologies:

GPUDirect NVMe-oF – Optimized for ultra-fast, I/O-intensive workloads, ensuring seamless data movement directly between storage and GPU memory, making it ideal for those that require maximum performance with single B200 server solutions.

– Optimized for ultra-fast, I/O-intensive workloads, ensuring seamless data movement directly between storage and GPU memory, making it ideal for those that require maximum performance with single B200 server solutions. GPUDirect RDMA NFS – Providing scalable, file-based solutions ideal for larger AI clusters with simple, yet leading performance NFS.

– Providing scalable, file-based solutions ideal for larger AI clusters with simple, yet leading performance NFS. Next-Gen S3 Storage – Delivering a significantly more powerful S3-compatible solution for AI applications developed on the S3 protocol, pushing object storage to new levels of efficiency and accessibility.

“Scan’s latest GPUaaS expansion with NVIDIA DGX Blackwell B200 is a testament to its leadership in AI infrastructure,” said Mark Klarzynski, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of PEAK:AIO. “By selecting PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Servers, Scan is ensuring that its customers experience the highest levels of performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, delivering real-world benefits from this substantial investment.”

PEAK:AIO has been the backbone of Scan’s GPUaaS platform for over three years, ensuring ultra-fast, cost-efficient and stable AI storage solutions. While traditional storage vendors attempt to retrofit enterprise solutions for AI, PEAK:AIO was purpose-built exclusively for GPU-driven workloads. By partnering with PEAK:AIO, Scan continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, giving customers the storage performance needed to unlock the full potential of NVIDIA’s latest GPUs.

“Scan and its ecosystem of AI specialists have spent years building solutions that maximize the potential of cutting-edge hardware. It’s no longer just about linking fast GPUs with high-speed storage—it takes real expertise to craft a system where every element works in harmony to deliver the results customers expect,” said Elan Raja, CEO of Scan Computers.

As AI workloads continue to scale in complexity, PEAK:AIO and Scan Computers are at the forefront of driving new AI infrastructure. By delivering seamless, high-performance AI storage, PEAK:AIO ensures that organizations leveraging Scan’s NVIDIA DGX Blackwell B200 GPUaaS platform can confidently accelerate their AI initiatives.

“It is not an easy decision to forgo the potential business benefits of mainstream enterprise storage,” continued Klarzynski. “But GPUs represent such a fundamental shift in computing that we believe it is essential to fully commit to this evolved AI market rather than rebranding legacy storage. AI is a new frontier; it demands new storage and new thinking, not just new marketing.”

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a cutting-edge provider of software for the AI market, revolutionizing the way data is stored and processed for AI workloads. Through its innovative solutions, PEAK:AIO delivers unparalleled performance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve groundbreaking results. For more information, visit https://peakaio.com/

About Scan

At Scan we are all about three things – technology, people, and how we bring them together and for over 30 years we’ve been driven by these three passions. We work with customers and partners to tackle the latest cutting-edge areas in IT and bridge the gap these challenges present.

Building on our reputation within the computing industry, we have used this knowledge and experience to provide specialist IT solutions for business verticals including deep learning and AI, healthcare, financial services, retail, education, AEC and manufacturing.