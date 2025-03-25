Justin Sun: TRON Meme Season 2.0 Embodies the Community-Driven Spirit of Web3

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, has once again drawn market-wide attention following the launch of TRON Meme Season 2.0, sparked by a viral tweet from Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Global Advisor to HTX. The announcement has fueled renewed interest in TRON-based meme tokens, reaffirming TRON’s position as a hub for innovation and high-performance infrastructure.

To further engage the community, HTX and SunPump co-hosted an X Spaces session titled “TRON Ecosystem Evolution: Meme Coins Surge! Is SunPump Primed for a Spectacular Ascent?”. The session featured Justin Sun’s broader vision for the TRON meme economy and included participation from notable ecosystem players such as TokenPocket, SunDog, SunCat, $PUSS, and Cyber Dog, and community thought leader Trav.





Why TRON Is Positioned for Meme Coin Momentum

The rise of meme coins in the TRON ecosystem reflects the platform’s technical strengths and community-driven growth. Justin Sun emphasized that liquidity, seamless infrastructure, and a frictionless user experience make TRON a natural launchpad for viral Web3 assets.

The TRON network currently hosts over $64 billion in USDT, a record high that directly benefits token trading pairs and meme coin liquidity. In addition, TRON’s newly introduced zero-gas model allows users to cover network fees using USDT, with 90% of costs subsidized, resulting in fees of less than 1 USDT per transaction—greatly enhancing accessibility and usability.

The initiative is further supported by strong exchange partnerships. Major centralized exchanges including HTX, Poloniex, Kraken, Gate.io, KuCoin, and MEXC have committed to supporting TRON-based meme coin listings and trading, boosting exposure and liquidity across global markets.

The Community as a Catalyst

During the X Spaces event, Sun underlined the importance of community in shaping the meme coin movement, “It’s important to adopt the community values and see what people want. We need to follow where the traffic goes and what the community is interested in the most.”

He added, “We have learnt a lot from previous cases and the mistakes. We will do it way better than what we have done before. 2.0 also represents the resilience of the team and the community. It shows a spirit that we will always do it.”

Looking Ahead: AI Infrastructure and a Potential TRX ETF

TRON Meme Season 2.0 marks one of the major highlights of Q1 2025, following the successful launch of USDD 2.0, which has now reached a market cap of nearly $300 million.

In Q2, HTX and TRON DAO will continue to prioritize the growth of meme assets, while also introducing AI-driven infrastructure tools. Sun shared that an AI infrastructure layer is expected to go live in the coming months, which he described as “one of our top products.”

Additionally, with regulatory sentiment in the U.S. becoming more constructive, Sun hinted that a TRX ETF listing may be possible within this year.



Meanwhile, HTX continues its growth trajectory, recently ranking among the Top 5 CEXs globally by user funds, as reported by DefiLlama. Sun remarked, “HTX is growing to be a more and more competitive exchange. We’re making sure that people can trade safely on HTX.”

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7f4a5b2-1a46-4c25-941a-92f6325a7bf0