Wrap Taps Former EXIM Bank Executive Stephen M. Renna to Spearhead International Growth and Financing Strategy





MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Renna as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Renna brings more than 35 years of executive experience in both public and private sectors and will focus on international expansion, with an emphasis on Made-in-USA exports and financing strategies through U.S. government resources.

A seasoned expert at the intersection of business and government, Mr. Renna served as Chief Banking Officer at the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM), where he led the execution of trade financing solutions in support of U.S. exporters, managing a $50 billion portfolio and a $40 billion pipeline. At Wrap, he is expected to advise on leveraging programs, such as the EXIM Bank and the Department of Defense (“DoD”) Office of Strategic Capital, to expand Wrap’s international go-to-market strategy and enhance its international pipeline for services like the Company’s BolaWrap and Managed Safety and Response (MSR).

“Steve’s appointment underscores our commitment to transforming how U.S. safety technologies are deployed worldwide,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “We believe that his unmatched expertise in federal finance and international deal-making will not only increase our competitiveness globally—but also allow us to create a strategic advantage for U.S.-made public safety solutions.”

“We have had strong international interest, with many potential purchases, in the final stages,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Wrap. “We believe offering financial solutions will help deepen our value proposition in a way that also aligns with U.S. strategic interests.”

Mr. Renna’s career includes leadership roles that positioned American companies to win global contracts against foreign state-backed competitors. As Head of The Advocacy Center at the U.S. Department of Commerce, he helped coordinate government support for U.S. firms bidding on international government contracts—facilitating wins on more than 200 projects totaling over $147 billion in value.

Made in USA Products and Services

The Company believes Mr. Renna’s insights will be instrumental in aligning Wrap’s mission with critical U.S. government initiatives, including the China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP), which offers competitive financing for key strategic sectors—such as public safety, AI, and communications—to help counter growing Chinese influence in emerging markets.

“We believe Wrap is uniquely positioned to advance American leadership in public safety innovation,” said Mr. Renna. “I am excited to help extend Wrap’s impact by unlocking financing tools that enable U.S. technologies to compete—and win—on the global stage.”

Mr. Renna currently serves as Principal at Federal Agency Finance Advisors, LLC, where he advises companies on accessing financing from federal agencies including EXIM, DOE, and the DoD. He previously led the federal agency practice at Ankura’s Global Strategic Advisory Group and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Fairfield University.

