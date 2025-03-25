Influenza Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 2.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Influenza Prevalence and Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies | SNS Insider

Pune, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenza Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Influenza Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2024 to 2032. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of influenza, advancements in rapid diagnostic testing, and growing awareness of early detection and disease management.





Market analysis

The increasing burden of influenza coupled with the growing demand for early and precise diagnosis is driving the uptake of new diagnostic tools and techniques. In 2023, the US accounted for an 11% share of the global influenza diagnostics market and held 35% of the North American market due to the country's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high influenza prevalence, and substantial governmental support for diagnostic innovations. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a USD 1.2 billion investment to strengthen influenza surveillance and diagnostics capabilities nationwide, which is, in turn, boosting the market growth.

The increase in the prevalence of influenza cases globally is one of the major factors driving the market. Seasonal influenza epidemics cause 3 to 5 million cases of severe disease and 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Increasing investments in influenza testing, and the growing importance of precise respiratory virus diagnostics This further incorporates developments in diagnostics including the introduction of rapid molecular assays and point-of-care (POC) testing systems to improve the accuracy and availability of influenza detection. The market growth is further supported by government and healthcare organizations emphasizing influenza surveillance and preparedness.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the test kits and reagents led the influenza diagnostics market with around 61% share of total revenue. Analyzes of influenza viruses are performed using a variety of methodologies requiring test kits and reagents. This product remains in high demand due to its wide applications in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics. Moreover, multiplex assay development is contributing to the increased adoption of both test kits and reagents, as these can help measure multiple respiratory pathogens in a single process. As the demand for effective and quick influenza diagnostics continues to surge, prominent players in the field are concentrating on introducing state-of-the-art and easy-to-use test kits.

By Test

The traditional flu testing diagnostics segment led the market in 2023, holding around 65% of the revenue share. Conventional diagnostic tests, including rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) and viral culture, are still frequently employed despite the advantages of these methods because of their relatively low cost and ease of use. In particular, rapid immunodiagnostic tests (RIDTs) have gained prominence, owing to their capability of providing results in 15-30 min to point-of-care, without specialized laboratory equipment. However, the market is slowly transitioning to molecular diagnostics including RT-PCR and NAATs, which provide improved sensitivity and specificity. However, the traditional methods are still widespread, particularly in resource-limited environments where sophisticated diagnostics infrastructure is unavailable.

By End-Use

In 2023, the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market was contributed by hospitals and clinics segment, at 46% of total revenue. Influenza testing is usually performed at hospitals and clinics where sophisticated instruments exist and patients are always influx. The growing emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment of influenza as well as its rising prevalence has propelled the demand for influenza diagnostics in these settings. With the rapid advancement of point-of-care testing devices in hospitals and clinics, influenza diagnostics became more efficient, allowing for faster decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for approximately 34% share of revenue in the global influenza diagnostics market in 2023. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a strong emphasis on influenza surveillance and preparedness contribute to the region's leadership. The United States had the largest market in North America, attributed to the prevalence of influenza and the key market players in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the U.S. saw 35 million influenza cases, 380,000 hospitalizations, and 28,000 deaths from the 2022-2023 flu season. In the United States, the strong influenza surveillance system of the CDC combined with widespread vaccination campaigns has also propelled the demand for influenza diagnostics.

Europe held a significant share of the market, driven by stringent healthcare regulations and increasing investments in diagnostic technologies. Advanced testing for influenza is most established in Germany, France, and the UK, given government initiatives and robust healthcare systems. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing healthcare investments, developing diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding influenza prevention and control. Because the burden of influenza is increasing, countries such as China, India, and Japan are concentrating on increasing their diagnostic capacity.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Abbott Laboratories released a new rapid molecular test for influenza that delivers results in 15 minutes with high accuracy. Advancements like this are set to transform point-of-care influenza diagnostics.

Roche Diagnostics announced FDA approval in January 2024 of its cobas Liat System, an analyte-specific reagents test for real-time PCR-based detection of influenza with high sensitivity and specificity, provided within 4 hours of sample receipt.





