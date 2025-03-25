Automation as a Service Market Size to Surpass USD 67.82 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Cost-Efficient and Scalable Business Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation as a Service Market Size Analysis:

“The Automation as a Service Market size was USD 8.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 67.82 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.31% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Lambda, Amazon S3)

Google LLC (Google Cloud AI, Google Cloud Automation)

SAP SE (SAP Intelligent RPA, SAP Business Technology Platform)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Accenture (Accenture myConcerto, Accenture Intelligent Automation)

AutomationEdge (AutomationEdge IT Automation, AutomationEdge Cloud Management)

WorkFusion (WorkFusion Intelligent Automation Cloud, WorkFusion RPA)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Cognizant Intelligent Automation, Cognizant RPA)

ServiceNow (ServiceNow Automation Engine, ServiceNow Flow Designer)

Digital Workforce (Digital Workforce RPA, Digital Workforce Automation Suite)

Automation Anywhere Inc. (Automation 360, Bot Insight)

Blue Prism Limited (Blue Prism Cloud, Blue Prism RPA)

HCL Technologies Limited (HCL RPA, HCL Automation Hub)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE Ezmeral, HPE OneView)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Robotic Process Automation, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation)

Kofax Inc. (Kofax RPA, Kofax Intelligent Automation)

Microsoft Corporation (Power Automate, Azure Logic Apps)

NICE (NICE RPA, NICE Workforce Management)

Pegasystems Inc. (Pega Platform, Pega Robotic Automation)

UiPath (UiPath Studio, UiPath Orchestrator)

Automation as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 67.82 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.31% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Cost Efficiency and Customization Drive the Widespread Adoption of Automation as a Service Across Industries

Automation as a Service Market Expands Rapidly as Businesses Prioritize Efficiency and Cost Reduction

The automation as a Service industry is experiencing considerable traction due to higher demand in terms of operational efficiency and cost-saving across several business sectors. It includes adoption rates of emerging technology and touches on how automation works with other digital solutions to deliver new, integrated business processes. Automation is how companies aim to optimize workflows, reduce errors, and create operational efficiencies.

The U.S. Automation as a Service Market size was USD 2.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.03 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. Automation as a Service Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising adoption of AI, machine learning, and cloud-based automation solutions. Businesses are increasingly leveraging automation to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and streamline workflows. This surge reflects the growing demand for scalable, intelligent automation technologies across industries.

By Component, the Solution Segment Dominates Automation as a Service Market, While the Services Segment is Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 64% in the Automation as a Service market, owing to the rapidly evolving demand for end-to-end automation solutions, which ultimately reduce time and increase operational efficiency. These solutions provide scalability and customization and, hence, are indispensable for businesses looking to enhance processes. The latter segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.48% from 2024 to 2032 driven by the soaring demand for consulting, support, and maintenance services. The need for specialized services is driving growth in this area as companies look to implement automation effectively and facilitate seamless integration which is the trend for market growth.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Automation as a Service Market, While SMEs Lead in Growth Potential

The Large Enterprises segment led the Automation as a Service market with a 60% revenue share in 2023, owing to their significant resources and the need for integrated automation solutions across various functions. But, among them, SMEs are projected to grow at the highest 27.63% CAGR from 2024-2032 because automation solutions are becoming affordable and scalable. The availability of cloud-based automation and driven tools to a larger number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will create opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and compete with bigger businesses. This change signals how automation is increasingly helping to drive the playing field for businesses, regardless of size.

By End User, BFSI Sector Dominates Automation as a Service Market, While IT & Telecom Poised for Rapid Growth

The Automation as a Service market was led by the BFSI sector, which accounted for a 31% share in 2023 thanks to its demand for improved efficiency, compliance, and risk management through automation. Automation in Financial Institutions Providing Robust Customer Experience For the period 2024-2032, the IT and Telecom segment is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 28.75%, as automation continues to be increasingly adopted in several areas ranging from network management to customer service to operational optimization. With digital transformation on the rise, IT and telecom companies are adopting automation in their processes to be more scalable, cost-effective, and reliable.

By Type, Rule-Based Automation Dominates Market, While AI-Driven Knowledge-Based Automation Gains Momentum

By 2023, the Rule-based Automation segment dominated the Automation as a service market share at 60.0% owing to the simplicity, reliability, and cost-efficiency of rule-based automation in automating repetitive and well-defined tasks across industries. Rule-based automation is adopted widely in businesses to reduce human intervention and to speed up processes. In parallel, Knowledge-based Automation is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 28.11% for the period 2024-2032 due to advancements in machine learning and AI. This segment allows for data-driven decision-making, complex problem-solving, and adaptive automation, which is growing in importance for companies looking for intelligent and dynamic automation solutions.

Automation as a Service Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Rule-based Automation

Knowledge-based Automation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Other End-user Industries





North America Dominates Automation as a Service Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share at 41% due to its high adoption of cloud automation & advanced technological infrastructure. BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing industries have adopted automation to foster efficiency & comply with regulatory requirements. In addition, significant investments in AI and machine learning have solidified North America’s dominance in the market.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest growth rate CAGR of 28.48 % during 2024-2032. Automation adoption in the region has been further boosted Cloud adoption and automation initiatives, as well as government-led digital transformation initiatives, are driving the region's economy. Asia Pacific, in particular, is a growth area as emerging economies use automation to improve business efficiency.

Recent Developments

December 2024 : AWS launched the Security Incident Response service to automate the triage and remediation of security incidents detected by Amazon GuardDuty. This initiative aims to reduce cyber threat response times and minimize alert fatigue for security teams.

: AWS launched the Security Incident Response service to automate the triage and remediation of security incidents detected by Amazon GuardDuty. This initiative aims to reduce cyber threat response times and minimize alert fatigue for security teams. February 2024: UiPath and Google Cloud expanded their partnership, integrating UiPath’s AI-powered automation platform with Google Vertex AI. This collaboration enhances automation capabilities by leveraging generative AI, machine learning models, and cloud-based workflows.

