Compressor Rental Market Poised for Expansion, Projected to Hit USD 7.64 Billion by 2032 with a 6.14% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the compressor rental market was valued at USD 4.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The compressor rental market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the increasing demand for cost-effective, flexible solutions across various sectors.

In the United States, the compressor rental market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2023 to 2032, reaching USD 1.25 billion by the end of the forecast period. This steady growth is attributed to increasing demand across industries such as construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing. The rise in infrastructure projects, coupled with a growing preference for rental equipment over ownership, is driving market growth.​





Compressor Rental Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By end-use industry (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Power, Manufacturing, Chemical)

• By compressor type (Rotary Screw, Reciprocating) Key Drivers • Rising construction activities, increasing urbanization, and the adoption of energy-efficient and IoT-enabled solutions.

Construction and Rotary Screw Compressors Drive Growth in the Compressor Rental Market

By End-Use Industry: The construction segment held the largest share, accounting for over 32% of the compressor rental market in 2023. Factors such as the growing usage of compressed air in construction operations including road construction, tunneling, concrete spraying, and demolition are responsible for its dominance. Pneumatic tools depend on compressed air for operation in space-constrained high throughput environments. The increase in infrastructure development, particularly in developing economies, has stimulated the demand for rental compressors, enabling companies to reduce costs without the investment of permanent equipment. Moreover, government initiatives for urbanization and smart city projects are also increasing the growth of this segment. ​

By Compressor Type: The rotary screw segment dominated with over 68% market share in 2023, owing to its high efficiency, reliability, and capability for continuous compressed air supply. Very few maintenance requirements, energy-efficient functions, and the ability to withstand heavy-duty applications across industries make these compressors popular in the rental markets. Rotary screw compressors deliver a continuous flow of air with no pulses, making them well-suited for construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas applications, unlike reciprocating compressors. With their cutting-edge technology, they deliver longer operational life with lower downtime, leading to improved productivity for end users. Moreover, the growing demand for fuel-efficient and portable compressors across different industries is also helping this segment retain a healthy market share. ​

Asia-Pacific Leads Compressor Rental Market Amid Infrastructure Boom, While North America Sees Strong Growth in Energy & Construction Sectors

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, exceeding 38% in 2023, primarily due to rapid industrial expansion, urbanization, and infrastructure development. As economies such as China, India, and Japan continue to invest substantially in construction, manufacturing & energy projects, they have been pushing demand for rental compressors. Growing government initiatives on smart cities, metro rail projects, and industrial automation, also contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the availability of important manufacturing centers and a rise in demand for compressed air in a variety of sectors further establishes the region as a leader. Rising environmental regulations are also making industries choose rental solutions instead of purchase, and averting the risk of non-conveyance to emission norms. ​

North America is experiencing notable growth in the compressor rental market due to rising demand across multiple industries, including oil & gas, construction, mining, and power generation. The flourishing energy sector in the region, primarily attributable to shale gas production and offshore drilling activities, has increased compressor rentals. The construction of commercial buildings and infrastructure is another critical driving factor. Moreover, the portable and high-pressure compressor rental requirement for mining is another factor broadening the market. However, certain corporations choose to rent compressors rather than invest in new ones. Rental facilities are cost-effective, accessible, and up-to-date with the newest technology. The continent’s main players and extensive investments in renewables further boost the market. Therefore, it can be concluded that from a business point of view, North America is one of the most crucial emerging regions of the compressor rental industry.

