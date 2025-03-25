Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. (EET)

Resolutions by Vaisala Corporation Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Vaisala Corporation’s Annual General Meeting was held on March 25, 2025. The meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1–December 31, 2024.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share. The record date for the dividend payment is March 27, 2025, and the payment date is April 3, 2025.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is seven. Annica Bresky, Antti Jääskeläinen, Lotte Rosenberg, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tuomas Syrjänen, Raimo Voipio and Ville Voipio will continue as members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the annual remuneration payable to the Chair of the Board of Directors is EUR 75,000 and each Board member EUR 50,000 per year. Approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Vaisala Corporation’s series A shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the meeting fee for the Chair of the Audit Committee will be EUR 2,000 per attended meeting, EUR 1,500 for the Chair of People and Sustainability Committee, the Nomination Committee and any other committee established by the Board of Directors, and EUR 1,200 for each member of a committee for each attended meeting. In addition, members of the Board residing outside of Finland will be paid a meeting fee of EUR 1,000 per physical meeting attended, however, if two or more meetings are held during a day, the maximum fee is EUR 1,000. The attendance fees are paid in cash.

Possible travel expenses are reimbursed according to the travel policy of the company.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the auditor of the company and APA Ylva Eriksson will act as the auditor with the principal responsibility. The Auditor is reimbursed according to invoice presented to the company.

Sustainability reporting assurer

The Annual General Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the sustainability reporting assurer of the company and Ylva Eriksson, Authorized Sustainability Auditor (KRT), as the assurer with principal authority. The assurer is reimbursed according to invoice presented to the company.

Authorization for the directed repurchase of own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the directed repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own series A shares in one or more instalments by using company's unrestricted equity. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than September 25, 2026.

Authorization on the issuance of the company's own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of the shares, transfer of treasury shares and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns only series A shares. The Board may issue either new shares or transfer treasury shares held by the company to a maximum of 3,000,000 shares. The authorization can also be used as part of the company’s incentive plans for up to 1,000,000 shares. The shares can be issued or transferred for consideration or without consideration. Shares or special rights entitling to shares can be issued in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issue if there is a weighty financial reason from company’s point of view, such as using the shares as a consideration in potential mergers or acquisitions, to finance investments, or as a part of the company’s incentive plans. The subscription price of the shares can instead of cash also be paid in full or in part as contribution in kind. The authorization is valid until September 25, 2026. The authorization for the company's incentive program shall however be valid until March 25, 2030.

THE ORGANIZING MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At its organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting the Board elected Ville Voipio as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Raimo Voipio as the Vice Chair.

The composition of the Board committees was decided to be as follows:

Kaarina Ståhlberg was elected as the Chair and Lotte Rosenberg, and Raimo Voipio as members of the Audit Committee. The majority of the Audit Committee members are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Antti Jääskeläinen was elected as the Chair and Annica Bresky, Tuomas Syrjänen, and Ville Voipio as members of the People and Sustainability Committee. The majority of the members of the People and Sustainability Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Ville Voipio was elected as the Chair and Annica Bresky, Tuomas Syrjänen, and Raimo Voipio as members of the Nomination Committee. The majority of the members of the Nomination Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Additional information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com