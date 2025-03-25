Lottery.com Launches New Content Production and Revenue-Generating Arm: Sports.com Studios

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, has announced the launch of Sports.com Studios (“SDCS”). SDCS will serve as the Company’s dedicated content creation arm, producing original content for the Sports.com platform along with generating revenue through content licensing and distribution to third parties. The first original productions from SDCS are expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and QPR legend, commented:

"We have always envisioned Sports.com creating its own original content for a global audience. In today’s crowded media landscape, brands face increasing challenges in reaching consumers. By launching Sports.com Studios, we are establishing a dedicated resource that will produce bespoke, high-quality content tailored to our audience. This initiative positions us as a premier sports content creator, producing compelling content that fans truly want to see. Sport has given me everything, and I know how powerful storytelling can be. With Sports.com Studios, we’re building something authentic that puts athletes and fans at the center."

Cultivating Fan Engagement and Loyalty

Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews and custom documentaries will offer audiences a personal in-depth look at their favorite teams, players and games. By offering fans deeper engagement with players, teams and leagues, SDCS will strengthen fan loyalty while driving increased interaction with the Sports.com brand. These initiatives will also unlock new revenue streams through advertising, sponsorships and pay-per-view content.

Establishing Brand Differentiation

Offering exclusive sports content allows Sports.com to carve out a distinct identity in the sports entertainment space. By delivering content that cannot be found elsewhere, SDCS aims to drive viewership, enhance subscription-based revenue and attract strategic brand partnerships.

Multiple Monetization Opportunities

The launch of Sports.com Studios will open or expand several revenue streams, including:

Advertising & Sponsorships – High-quality, exclusive content is highly attractive to brands seeking to engage curated and engaged audiences.

Subscription & Pay-Per-View Models – Platforms like Netflix and ESPN+ have demonstrated that premium sports content can successfully attract and retain paying subscribers.

Merchandising & Licensing – Original, exclusive sports content will create demand for team-related merchandise, memorabilia, and other brand extensions.



Maximizing Social Media Reach & Virality

The production of tailored content for platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube will boost brand visibility and audience engagement. Viral moments—whether behind-the-scenes footage, challenges, or iconic sports highlights—will drive widespread brand awareness and cultivate a dedicated, interactive fan base.

Leveraging a Data-Driven Content Strategy

SDCS will collect valuable insights on audience preferences, viewing habits and engagement patterns. This data will be leveraged to refine future content strategies, optimize marketing efforts and further enhance the fan experience. The audience data allows advertisers to optimize campaigns for better engagement by targeting specific demographics, interests and behaviors. The Company is committed to protecting user privacy and will implement data security protocols to ensure all data is responsibly managed and in compliance with relevant regulations.

Expanding Global Reach

SDCS will produce diverse content formats designed to appeal to a broad range of audiences ranging from short-form videos, curated to in-depth documentaries. SDSC aims to attract a broad, global audience by delivering exclusive, engaging content to sports consumers around the world. The Company has signed on three global ambassadors to promote SDCS to a global audience. Joining Bircham are Tamer Hassan and Ant Middleton.

Tamer Hassan, Lottery.com Director, legendary actor and sports advocate:

"This is more than just content—it’s culture. Sports.com Studios is giving fans a new way to connect with the sports and personalities they love. I’m proud to be a part of something that truly celebrates the spirit of sport."

Ant Middleton, retired United Kingdom Special Forces (SBS) operator and the long time host of SAS: Who Dares Wins:

"Discipline, resilience, and high performance—those values are at the core of both elite sports and elite military units. I’m excited to bring that energy to Sports.com Studios and inspire audiences with stories that matter."

Matt McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, stated:

"The value of original sports content extends far beyond entertainment—it fosters engagement, drives revenue, expands our audience reach and builds long-term emotional connections with fans. From the outset, one of our key objectives was to deliver high-quality, original content to sports audiences around the world. With the launch of Sports.com Studios, we are now able to achieve this vision while creating new revenue opportunities and increasing shareholder value. We are incredibly excited to see this venture take off.”

For more information, please visit www.lottery.com.

