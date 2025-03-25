PARAGON 28 STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) Proposed Stockholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Paragon 28, Inc. (“Paragon”) (NYSE: FNA) shareholders.

On January 28, 2025, Paragon announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer”) at an upfront price of $13.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to an additional $1.00 in cash upon the achievement of certain milestones. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Paragon’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Paragon’s shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price with Zimmer. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets for the company’s shares at or above $15.00 per share.

