Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, PKI, and LDAP Expand to EU-based Infrastructure with Built-in GDPR Compliance

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced the expansion of new EU-based services for its Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, PKI, and LDAP solution, strengthening data sovereignty and performance for European customers. Foxpass is compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and has gone one step further to ensure that all user data and audit-ready logs remain within the European Union, further aligning with customer preferences for data residency.

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS works hand-in-hand with Microsoft Intune Cloud PKI and Intune MDM to deliver a robust, cloud-native solution for certificate-based authentication. Intune Cloud PKI acts as your certificate authority, issuing and managing digital certificates for devices and users—no on-prem PKI needed. Intune MDM steps in to deploy these certificates securely to enrolled devices—Windows, macOS, iOS, Android—using profiles like SCEP or trusted certificate configurations. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS then takes over as the authentication gatekeeper, verifying those certificates against your Wi-Fi or VPN infrastructure in real time. Together, they streamline secure access: Intune handles the certificate lifecycle and distribution, while Foxpass ensures only trusted, certificate-bearing devices connect—perfect for a zero-trust, passwordless setup.

“We continuously engage with our customers to understand their evolving needs,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “The expansion of our Foxpass services in EU is a direct result of these discussions. We will continue to work together to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant solutions tailored to the needs of the European and global markets.”

Aren Sandersen, VP of Product and Engineering for Foxpass added, “Maintaining both high performance and data sovereignty is critical for our European customers. By deploying these services nearby, we’re ensuring that our customers benefit from lower latency and increased security while simplifying their regulatory and compliance obligations.”

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, PKI, and LDAP solutions are generally available through Splashtop’s European Headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, managed by Regional Vice President, Alexander Draaijer. Splashtop acquired Foxpass in March 2023, marking a significant step in expanding its security portfolio. Since acquisition, Splashtop has grown new business for Foxpass by 62%, and with this latest investment solidifies its commitment to serving European customers with localized services.

To learn more about Foxpass by Splashtop and start a free trial, visit www.splashtop.com/foxpass.

About Foxpass by Splashtop

Foxpass by Splashtop provides cloud-based identity and access management solutions designed to enhance network security and simplify authentication processes for enterprises and educational institutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and performance, Foxpass delivers enterprise-grade solutions that help organizations protect their networks while maintaining full control over authentication data.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.