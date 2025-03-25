LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

25 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2024 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 21 March 2025. The 2024 DSBP was granted on 21 March 2024 at a price of £3.8613 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the ordinary shares for the three dealing days following the 2023 preliminary results announced on 14 March 2024.

Name Number of DSBP Shares Vesting Total number of Shares Sold Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account Jens Bech 19,382 19,382 0 Jason Elphick 17,267 8,144 9,123 Jon Hall 19,597 9,243 10,354 Victoria Hyde 20,859 9,839 11,020 Hasan Kazmi 19,921 9,396 10,525 Clive Kornitzer 21,446 10,116 11,330 Lisa Odendaal 14,098 14,098 0 Richard Wilson 15,092 15,092 0

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 19,382 (2) £4.601982 19,382 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



19,382 19,382 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £89,195.62 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 17,267 (2) £4.601982 8,144 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



17,267 8,144



Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £37,478.54 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jon Hall 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Group Managing Director - Mortgages and Savings



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 19,597 (2) £4.601982 9,243 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 19,597



(2) 9,243







Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £42,536.12 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 20,859 (2) £4.601982 9,839 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 20,859



(2) 9,839







Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £45,278.90 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



i. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



j. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 19,921 (2) £4.601982 9,396 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 19,921



(2) 9,396







Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £43,240.22 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



k. Position/status



Group Chief Operating Officer



l. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 21,446 (2) £4.601982 10,116 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



21,446 10,116



Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £46,553.65 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



m. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



n. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 14,098 (2) £4.601982 14,098 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



14,098 14,098 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £64,878.74 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



o. Position/status



Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO



p. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 15,092 (2) £4.601982 15,092 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 15,092



(2) 15,092



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil £69,453.11 e. Date of transaction 21 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.