LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
25 March 2025
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2024 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 21 March 2025. The 2024 DSBP was granted on 21 March 2024 at a price of £3.8613 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the ordinary shares for the three dealing days following the 2023 preliminary results announced on 14 March 2024.
|Name
|Number of DSBP Shares Vesting
|Total number of Shares Sold
|Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
|Jens Bech
|19,382
|19,382
|0
|Jason Elphick
|17,267
|8,144
|9,123
|Jon Hall
|19,597
|9,243
|10,354
|Victoria Hyde
|20,859
|9,839
|11,020
|Hasan Kazmi
|19,921
|9,396
|10,525
|Clive Kornitzer
|21,446
|10,116
|11,330
|Lisa Odendaal
|14,098
|14,098
|0
|Richard Wilson
|15,092
|15,092
|0
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|19,382
|(2) £4.601982
|19,382
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|c. Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
d. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|17,267
|(2) £4.601982
|8,144
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jon Hall
|2. Reason for the notification
|e. Position/status
|Group Managing Director - Mortgages and Savings
f. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|19,597
|(2) £4.601982
|9,243
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 19,597
(2) 9,243
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Victoria Hyde
|2. Reason for the notification
|g. Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
h. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|20,859
|(2) £4.601982
|9,839
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 20,859
(2) 9,839
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
|2. Reason for the notification
|i. Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
j. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|19,921
|(2) £4.601982
|9,396
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 19,921
(2) 9,396
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
|2. Reason for the notification
|k. Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
l. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|21,446
|(2) £4.601982
|10,116
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
|2. Reason for the notification
|m. Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
n. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|14,098
|(2) £4.601982
|14,098
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
|2. Reason for the notification
|o. Position/status
|Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO
p. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|15,092
|(2) £4.601982
|15,092
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 15,092
(2) 15,092
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|21 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
|Dionne Mortley-Forde
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Governance & Secretariat
|Investor relations
|Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.