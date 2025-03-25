Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

25 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2024 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 21 March 2025. The 2024 DSBP was granted on 21 March 2024 at a price of £3.8613 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the ordinary shares for the three dealing days following the 2023 preliminary results announced on 14 March 2024.

NameNumber of DSBP Shares VestingTotal number of Shares Sold Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Jens Bech19,38219,3820
Jason Elphick17,2678,1449,123
Jon Hall19,5979,24310,354
Victoria Hyde20,8599,83911,020
Hasan Kazmi19,9219,39610,525
Clive Kornitzer21,44610,11611,330
Lisa Odendaal14,09814,0980
Richard Wilson15,09215,0920

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil19,382
(2) £4.60198219,382
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 19,382
  2. 19,382
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £89,195.62
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil17,267
(2) £4.6019828,144
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 17,267
  2. 8,144


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £37,478.54
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJon Hall
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group Managing Director - Mortgages and Savings


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil19,597
(2) £4.6019829,243
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 19,597

(2) 9,243



Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £42,536.12
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personVictoria Hyde
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Chief Financial Officer


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil20,859
(2) £4.6019829,839
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 20,859

(2) 9,839



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £45,278.90
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

i. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


j. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil19,921
(2) £4.6019829,396
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 19,921

(2) 9,396



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £43,240.22
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

k. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


l. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil21,446
(2) £4.60198210,116
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 21,446
  2. 10,116


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £46,553.65
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

m. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


n. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil14,098
(2) £4.60198214,098
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 14,098
  2. 14,098
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £64,878.74
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

o. Position/status

Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO


p. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2024 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil15,092
(2) £4.60198215,092
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 15,092

(2) 15,092

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. £69,453.11
e. Date of transaction21 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.