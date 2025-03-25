Rate Expands in Knoxville Market with Hire of Adrian Hall as Branch Manager





KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, announced today the addition of Adrian Hall as Branch Manager to lead its growing presence in the Knoxville market. With deep roots in the community and a drive to help local families achieve homeownership, Hall brings over a decade of experience in mortgage lending and financial education to his role.

“Joining Rate was a natural fit,” said Hall. “They walk the walk—everything else comes second. That showed in their processes, technology, rates, and products and how they handled the Knoxville office launch. I always knew what to expect, and they made sure I felt confident every step of the way. That’s the kind of organization I want to partner with, because that’s exactly how I serve my homebuying and refinance clients.”

A Knoxville native and seasoned industry professional, Hall has helped over 10,000 individuals improve their credit, pay off debt, and take control of their financial futures through his background in financial education. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Hall is an active community leader, serving as Secretary of the Knoxville Mortgage Bankers Association, Treasurer and Board Member of the Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Knoxville chapter of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).

“We are so happy to have Adrian join our Rate team in Tennessee,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer-East at Rate. “He is a true professional, and we are proud to have him leading our team in Knoxville.”

As Rate continues to expand across the Southeast, Hall’s appointment marks a significant milestone in its mission to bring smart, simple, and accessible mortgage solutions to more homebuyers in the region.

