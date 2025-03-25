BitMart Celebrates 7th Anniversary with AI3 Hackathon Afterparty, Co-Hosted with Solana Superteam and NFT SOHO

Mahe, Seychelles, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate BitMart’s 7th anniversary, we proudly co-hosted the AI3 Hackathon Afterparty, bringing together builders, creatives, and Web3 pioneers for an evening of connection and celebration.





Organized by Solana Superteam, with key support from NFT SOHO, the post-hackathon gathering served as the closing highlight of the AI3 Hackathon — a multi-day Web3 & AI experience powered by community energy, innovation, and decentralized collaboration.

BitMart sponsored and co-hosted the networking session, where developers, investors, artists, and founders came together for drinks, product chats, and idea exchanges in a relaxed and vibrant setting.

“Celebrating our 7th anniversary alongside some of the brightest minds in Web3 was more than a milestone — it was a reminder of why we build,” said Fan, BitMart’s Europe expert. “We’re proud to support events that champion innovation and community-first culture.”





From exclusive BitMart merch to immersive brand showcases, the event also marked a renewed commitment to empowering the Web3 builder ecosystem through partnership, product, and presence.





This is just the beginning — here’s to many more years of unlocking the future of digital assets, together.

