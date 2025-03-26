Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent 

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

THOMAS ROCHELET (Montréal, QC) shocked the crowd with his head-turning aerial performance.

shocked the crowd with his head-turning aerial performance. GERRARDON (Tokyo, Japan) had the audience and judges filled with laughter while introducing their “new sport.” Shania Twain even got on stage to give it a try herself!

had the audience and judges filled with laughter while introducing their “new sport.” Shania Twain even got on stage to give it a try herself! Howie surprised TTC Bus Driver JONATHAN POOLEY (Paris, ON) with an opportunity to perform on the CGT stage. Jonathan sang his heart out during a cover of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

with an opportunity to perform on the CGT stage. Jonathan sang his heart out during a cover of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and received a standing ovation from the crowd. MONTREAL TRIO (Montréal, QC) used optical illusions and their magical background to stun and entertain the judges.

used optical illusions and their magical background to stun and entertain the judges. Howie hit his Golden Buzzer for singer DEEDEE AUSTIN (Abegweit First Nation, PEI) after she captivated audiences with her powerful original song, “Buried Truth”, a deeply moving tribute to the Indigenous Canadian experience.



Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M ( plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 25)

ERIC MANUEL – Singer

Navarre, FL

Check Out ERIC MANUEL’s' Performance

THOMAS ROCHELET – Variety

Montréal, QC

Check Out THOMAS ROCHELET’s Performance

MAPLE STAR & SWIFT – Variety

Toronto, ON

MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety

Acton, ON

GERRARDON – Variety

Tokyo, Japan

Check Out GERRARDON’s Performance

JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer

Paris, ON

Check Out JONATHAN POOLEY’s Performance

CAROLINE STOKES – Variety

Edmonton, AB

MONTREAL TRIO – Variety

Montréal, QC

Check Out MONTREAL TRIO’s Performance

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

Check Out DEEDEE AUSTIN’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 1)

MAHIRO – Variety

Fukuoka, Japan

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

902 CREW – Dance

Charlottetown, PEI

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ADA VOX – Variety

San Antonio, TX

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic

Sarnia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

