DNO Bags Kjøttkake with a Bang

Oslo, 26 March 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced an important oil and gas discovery in Northern North Sea license PL1182 S in which the Company holds a 40 percent operated interest.

The discovery was made in Paleocene injectite sandstones of excellent reservoir quality with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 39 to 75 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), with a mean of 55 MMboe.

The Kjøttkake exploration well encountered a 41-meter oil column and a 9-meter gas column. A sidetrack drilled horizontally 1,350 meters westwards along the reservoir in the Sotra Formation confirmed the presence of the oil column throughout the discovery.

“We are on a hot streak in Norway,” said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. “Our latest and most exciting discovery this year, Kjøttkake, is close to existing infrastructure in the Troll-Gjøa area, and we will be relentless in pursuing its commercialization.”

Located 27 kilometers northwest of the Troll C platform and 44 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform, Kjøttkake is DNO’s tenth discovery since 2021 in the Troll-Gjøa exploration and development hotspot, following Røver Nord, Kveikje, Ofelia, Røver Sør, Heisenberg, Carmen, Kyrre, Cuvette and Ringand.

The Company has also racked up discoveries in other parts of the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Norma (2023) and Othello (2024), both play-opening finds and both operated by DNO.

Partners in license PL1182 S include Aker BP ASA (30 percent), Concedo AS (15 percent) and Japex Norge AS (15 percent). The wells were drilled using the Deepsea Yantai rig.

Following its exploration success, the Company has stepped up purchases of producing assets to balance its Norwegian portfolio and help fund coming developments. In early March, DNO announced the transformative acquisition of Sval Energi Group AS, which will increase North Sea 2P reserves from 48 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 189 million boe post-closing and 2C resources from 144 million boe to 246 million boe (pro forma figures as of yearend 2024).

The acquisition, which is expected to close by mid-year, will turn the North Sea into the biggest contributor to Company’s net production with some 60 percent of the total, with the balance coming predominantly from two operated fields, Tawke and Peshkabir, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.