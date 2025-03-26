Applied Food Sciences Earns Sello Chakra Certification for Sustainable Guayusa Sourcing, Empowering Amazonian Communities

Kerrville, Texas, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences ( AFS ) is proud to receive the Sello Chakra (Chakra Seal), a certification from the Amazonian Kichwa communities of Ecuador, in recognition of its integral role in sourcing raw material for its guayusa extract. This recognition reflects AFS's multi-faceted commitment to ethical and responsible ingredient sourcing, which includes sustainable growing, socially responsible sourcing, and full traceability. “With this certification, AFS strengthens our commitment to deliver high-quality, sustainable guayusa extract to the global market,” states Chris Fields, Chief Science Officer of AFS.

What is Guayusa?

Guayusa ("gwhy-you-sah") is a caffeine-containing holly species native only to the upper Amazon basin of Ecuador, Columbia, and Peru. Texas-based ingredient company Applied Food Sciences supplies guayusa to the natural products industry with its patented, organic extract called AmaTea® Max , which is becoming increasingly popular in coffee alternatives, functional beverages, and nootropic supplements.

Guayusa's intricate makeup of active compounds includes caffeine and antioxidants (chlorogenic acids), which create a cognitive effect that feels uniquely bright and uplifting. AmaTea Max is supported by numerous clinical studies on sports nutrition, esports, and cognitive performance for improving focus, concentration, memory, and mood. Research also shows that compared to the effects of synthetic caffeine, it does not increase jitters, likely because it stimulates a more regulated adrenaline response.

The Chakra Agroforestry System

Like many plants from the Amazon, Guayusa does not thrive in monoculture systems; instead, it prefers the complex and shared habitat of native plants, animals, and people. This ecosystem is called a "chakra," which operates on principles similar to agroforestry and permaculture, emphasizing high biodiversity among the surrounding flora and fauna. Indigenous families cultivate these ancient forest gardens (chakras) for consumption, cultural practices, and commerce.

For the Kichwa and many other Amazonian communities, this ecological system is essential to their way of life. Thousands of indigenous families participate, with over 58% women leading the effort (1). Caring for the chakra involves planting and managing seeds, monitoring dynamic ecosystems, and adapting to climate changes. These systems are primarily managed by women called "Chakramamas," who have preserved this ancestral knowledge and the associated agronomy practices and continue to do so in teaching the youth, thus preserving the value for many generations.

AFS’s Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

For almost a decade, AFS has worked directly with thousands of independent farming families in the Amazon rainforests of Ecuador, ensuring a sustainable supply chain for high-quality, organic guayusa. Unlike industrial plantations, this model supports the economic, cultural, and environmental well-being of indigenous communities and directly supports rainforest conservation. (Read The Story of Guayusa for more information).

AFS’s commitment to ethical sourcing includes:

Supporting Kichwa-run farming cooperatives representing over 4,000 families to improve economic stability, fair wages, and market access for global trade opportunities.

Commitment to cultural conservation by supporting the preservation of traditional agroforestry practices and biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest.

Empowering Kichwa women and youth through training and development programs focused on leadership and knowledge in technical fields, such as agroforestry.

What is the Chakra Seal?

The Chakra Seal, developed by Corporación Chakra , is a participatory guarantee system that highlights the importance of sustainable, female-led, and biodiverse agriculture. This certification not only supports fair trade practices that empower Indigenous farming families but also promotes sustainable land-use practices to help preserve Amazonian biodiversity. Chakra Seal provides smallholder farmers with a more accessible and community-driven path to recognition for their ethical and regenerative farming practices.

About Applied Food Sciences

For more than 20 years, Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has been supporting brands in the natural products industry with its innovative functional ingredients. Earning the Chakra Seal reflects the company's commitment to quality through regenerative and organic farming, responsible sourcing, and full traceability.

