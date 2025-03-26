Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the tranche was announced: 5 February 2025.

The duration of the tranche: 6 February to no later than 2 April 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 5 February 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/637712

On 24 March 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 515,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 269.5603 per share.

The first tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 24 March OSE 515,300 269.5603 138,904,422.59 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 515,300 269.5603 138,904,422.59 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 16,200,000 259.8357 4,209,338,535.00 CEUX TQEX Total 16,200,000 259.8357 4,209,338,535.00 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 16,715,300 260.1355 4,348,242,957.59 CEUX TQEX Total 16,715,300 260.1355 4,348,242,957.59



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 85,830,534 own shares, corresponding to 3.07% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 77,871,327 own shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

