HUMAN Drives Momentum in EMEA with Key Leadership Appointments and Channel Expansion to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer’s online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk, today announced key leadership appointments and channel expansion to strengthen its commitment to clients and partners across the UK, France, and Germany. These investments underscore HUMAN’s dedication to further bolstering its go-to-market (GTM) strategy and expanding its regional presence in EMEA.

“HUMAN’s commitment to EMEA is stronger than ever as we scale our operations and deepen our partnerships,” said Chris Scanlan, CRO at HUMAN. “With Mark Phillips, a long-standing HUMAN employee, promoted to Vice President of Sales, EMEA, and Bal Lakha joining as Head of Channel Partnerships, EMEA, we are accelerating our efforts to protect organisations from bots and fraud while delivering a seamless data journey and client experience. As we continue investing in our next growth stage, their expertise in cybersecurity sales and strategic alliances will be instrumental in strengthening our partner ecosystem, expanding our product capabilities, and driving impactful, scalable solutions for our clients across the region.”

Mark Phillips, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, brings over 25 years of industry experience, including over two decades in cybersecurity. Phillips has a proven track record of success at leading security firms such as FireEye, Trend Micro, and Malwarebytes. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sales Engineering at Bitdefender, leading worldwide technical sales initiatives. Phillips will oversee sales and presales teams across EMEA in his new role at HUMAN, shaping the region’s GTM strategy. With deep expertise and a commitment to innovation, he remains focused on empowering HUMAN’s customers and delivering impactful solutions that protect organisations across the EMEA region.

Bal Lakha, Head of Channel Partnerships, EMEA, is an accomplished Global Sales and Partner Alliances leader with deep expertise in network security, managed security services, and partner management. Currently spearheading Channel Partnerships – EMEA at HUMAN, Lakha has held pivotal roles at FireEye, Forescout, and Cybereason, where he successfully drove strategic alliances and revenue growth. With proven performance in cybersecurity sales, he remains focused on building high-impact global partnerships and advancing innovative security solutions that strengthen HUMAN’s market presence.

The leadership announcements come on the heels of several global milestones for HUMAN:

$50+ Million Growth Funding : This latest investment accelerates platform growth, integrating advanced AI techniques to enhance digital account protection and media security solutions, including defences against click fraud and advertising integrity for platforms, agencies, and brands.

: This latest investment accelerates platform growth, integrating advanced AI techniques to enhance digital account protection and media security solutions, including defences against click fraud and advertising integrity for platforms, agencies, and brands. Announced HUMAN Advantage Program : The new programme offers high rewards and margins through a three-tier structure, designed to stay in tune with evolving market economics and centered on three key factors: annualised bookings, training, and retention.

The new programme offers high rewards and margins through a three-tier structure, designed to stay in tune with evolving market economics and centered on three key factors: annualised bookings, training, and retention. Recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 : HUMAN was named a Leader, achieving top scores in nine categories, including “Detection Models,” “Mobile App and API Protection,” and “Vision.”

: HUMAN was named a Leader, achieving top scores in nine categories, including “Detection Models,” “Mobile App and API Protection,” and “Vision.” Voice of the Customer: HUMAN was ranked the #1 vendor in all G2 Grids for Bot Detection and Mitigation in both 2024 and 2025.

The Human Defense Platform solves enterprise-wide pain points through its product offerings across the entire customer journey:

Advertising Protection: Protects programmatic inventory from bots, fraud, malvertising, and ad quality violations, ensuring brand reputation and revenue by fostering a trusted buying experience.

Protects programmatic inventory from bots, fraud, malvertising, and ad quality violations, ensuring brand reputation and revenue by fostering a trusted buying experience. Application Protection: Protects against account takeover, scraping, transaction abuse, fake interactions, and client-side supply chain attacks by fostering a trusted application environment where users feel safe to interact and transact.

Protects against account takeover, scraping, transaction abuse, fake interactions, and client-side supply chain attacks by fostering a trusted application environment where users feel safe to interact and transact. Account Protection: Protects accounts from automated credential stuffing and brute force account takeover attacks, fake accounts used by fraudsters to exploit platforms and services, and remediates accounts that have been compromised.



HUMAN customers leveraging The Human Defense Platform include some of the world’s foremost online travel planning and booking services, top-tier e-commerce platforms, and global insurance leaders such as Allianz Technology. HUMAN’s solutions have earned widespread acclaim from major enterprises, including those in the railroad and transportation sectors, citing “great defence against bot attacks" and affirming that “HUMAN has a very good rate of identifying malicious requests.” An IT Security & Risk leader from the travel and hospitality industry states in a Gartner Peer Insights review that “ HUMAN is one of the best anti bot protection service you can find" .

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We ensure that every digital interaction, transaction, and connection is authentic, secure, and human. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognised by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. To ensure your digital connections are trusted, visit www.humansecurity.com

