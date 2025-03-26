Aurora Mobile’s GPTbots.ai Partners with EasyCraft to Expand AI Agent Markets Abroad

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTbots.ai has recently entered into a strategic collaboration with EasyCraft. The partnership aims to deeply integrate AI-powered agents into business process automation, knowledge management, and multi-platform collaboration, redefining the boundaries of enterprise digital transformation.

As a leading provider of information and business automation platforms, EasyCraft is dedicated to empowering traditional enterprises with innovative solutions, paving the way for smart office practices in the era of big data and AI. Through its centralized platform, EasyCraft enables companies to optimize operational efficiency, enhance team collaboration, and respond swiftly to market changes. The goal of this strategic alliance is to leverage the strengths of both companies to achieve comprehensive digital transformation in knowledge management, business process automation, and multi-platform collaboration.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

AI-Powered Workflow Automation: EasyCraft will integrate GPTbots.ai's AI agents to optimize its workflow management system, offering intelligent approval processes, dynamic task assignments, and data-driven decision support. This solution will significantly enhance operational efficiency, enabling rapid responses and automated management, ensuring that teams can collaborate effectively at every stage.

Enhanced Third-Party Integration: GPTbots.ai's AI agents will collaborate with EasyCraft's Third-Party Integration Bus, enabling businesses to gain AI-driven insights across various business tools (such as CRM and ERP).

Multi-Device AI Accessibility: GPTbots.ai's AI agent solutions will enhance EasyCraft's PC and mobile multi-operating system experience. Through AI-driven virtual assistants, users will enjoy seamless interactions and support across different operating systems and devices, allowing for a more flexible working environment.

AI-Augmented Low-Code Development: The partnership will develop AI-driven business applications tailored for international markets, assisting enterprises in quickly building intelligent workflows through a low-code platform, unlocking the full potential of AI.

Revolutionary Knowledge Management: Leveraging GPTbots.ai's AI agents, EasyCraft's Knowledge Management System (KMS) will transform traditional knowledge retrieval methods, allowing enterprises to conduct in-depth, context-aware knowledge searches. With the implementation of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, businesses will gain more precise insights and analyses from their internal knowledge bases, enhancing intelligent decision-making and supporting flexible application and innovation of knowledge.



This collaboration will also include joint marketing initiatives, joint participation in international AI and enterprise technology forums, and customized solution packages for various industries, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, further promoting AI adoption in the global markets.

The deepening collaboration between GPTbots.ai and EasyCraft aims to provide enterprises with more flexible, efficient, and intelligent business solutions, helping them thrive in an AI-driven era. We look forward to exploring new possibilities together in the days ahead, advancing enterprise digital transformation hand in hand.

About EasyCraft

EasyCraft is a brand under FORTUNE DUO SDN. BHD. and a leading expert in intelligent digital office solutions. We provide a centralized information and business automation platform designed to empower enterprises with seamless workflow automation, third-party integrations, and low-code development. EasyCraft’s solutions help businesses optimize processes, enhance team collaboration, and swiftly adapt to market changes, driving digital transformation. Our goal is to leverage advanced technology and innovation to support traditional enterprises in thriving in the era of intelligent office solutions.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

