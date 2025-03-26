Bitget Shifts Gears with Porsche Cup Brasil Sponsorship with Driver Flávio Sampaio

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is set to accelerate its presence in the motorsport world as the official sponsor of Driver Flávio Sampaio for the Porsche Cup Brasil 2025. The partnership, which kicks off with the season’s opening race in April 2025, symbolizes the convergence of the on-going financial evolution, and the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsport.

The collaboration sets Bitget with Porsche’s legacy of precision and speed, creating a partnership that resonates with both crypto enthusiasts and motorsport fans. The sponsorship of driver Flávio Sampaio in the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil season is supported by Bitget's mission of bringing together sports and crypto.

The championship kicked off on March 22nd and 23rd at the Velocitta in Mogi Guaçu and will continue through November, with the final stage scheduled for the 8th and 9th in Interlagos, São Paulo. With its support for Flávio, Bitget becomes the first crypto exchange to participate in the competition and will have its own car in Latin America's largest Grand Touring category.

In the past, Bitget also had a successful partnership with Argentina's star Lionel Messi from 2022 to 2024 and previously sponsored Juventus’ women's football team in Italy. Currently, it also supports other major sports projects, such as Turkish athlete Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (world wrestling champion), Samet Gümüş (gold medalist in boxing), and İlkin Aydın (national volleyball team athlete).

Flávio Sampaio, commented on the partnership, saying, “I am very excited about this partnership with Bitget and hope to help spark interest among motorsport fans in the world of cryptocurrencies. The profile of sports fans often has similarities with that of crypto investors. I believe we can create an interesting connection between these two worlds.”

Flávio Sampaio began his career in karting at the age of 12 and competed in major state and national championships until 2001. In 2007, he was invited to participate in Stock Jr., the feeder category for Stock Car. In 2008, he joined ATW Racing in Stock Light. In 2010, he was invited to compete in the Mini Cooper Challenge category, and in 2014, he moved to the GT3 Challenge.

This partnership is a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup wrapped in Bitget’s signature black-and-cyan livery, embodying the exchange’s commitment to speed, reliability, and performance. With a roaring 510CV engine, the car serves as a metaphor for Bitget’s high-performance trading engine, designed to deliver unmatched efficiency and results.

“This partnership isn’t just about speed on the track—it’s about accelerating innovation in the crypto space,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “We find that Flavio's sportsmanship also dwells on the same principles that drive Bitget: strategy, adaptability, and high-performance execution. Aligning with a motorsport professional for a series known for its precision and competitiveness allows us to engage with an audience that values both technological advancement and calculated risk-taking.”

The Porsche Cup Brasil is the ideal setting for Bitget to engage with a discerning audience, since it draws Brazil's top motorsport aficionados and sports-centric enthusiasts. Among the unique experiences attendees will have is access to the Paddock Terrace, where timing screens and real-time race radios provide an immersive perspective of the action. Bitget's VIP visitors will also be able to meet drivers, tour the pit lane, and take part in Porsche Experience Rides where they will ride shotgun with professional drivers in Bitget-branded helmets.

Brazil is experiencing a notable surge in cryptocurrency adoption, with over 40 million users, which positions the country as a key market for Bitget’s expansion. By partnering with Driver Flávio Sampaio in the Porsche, Bitget strengthens its local presence and reinforces its global reputation as the top emerging crypto brand. The sponsorship shows Bitget’s ability to connect with diverse audiences, from crypto traders to motorsport enthusiasts, through shared values of innovation and performance.

As engines roar and markets surge, Bitget, and Porsche Cup Brasil are set to redefine what it means to blend speed with substance. This partnership merges excitement and anticipation, driving the future of finance and motorsport with Bitget set to lead.

