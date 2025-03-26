LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 24 March 2025 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three dealing days prior to the Award Date (£4.6093), discounted in the case of the PSP awards to reflect the absence of “dividend equivalents” applicable to the awards to arrive at a price of £3.5768.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following the Award Date. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.

Name Number of Shares subject to award Executive Directors DSBP PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 58,629 281,913 340,542 Victoria Hyde 31,283 169,145 200,428 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 21,266 98,811 120,077 Jason Elphick 18,639 90,709 109,348 Jon Hall 22,157 102,948 125,105 Orlagh Hunt 10,103 97,852 107,955 Hasan Kazmi 21,601 103,771 125,372 Clive Kornitzer 24,493 112,663 137,156 Lisa Odendaal 14,867 70,880 85,747 Richard Wilson 16,364 78,614 94,978

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 340,542 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

340,542

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Financial Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 200,428 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

200,428

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Commercial Director







Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 120,077 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

120,077

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 109,348 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

109,348

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Jon Hall 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 125,105 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

125,105

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Orlagh Hunt 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief People Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 107,955 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

107,955

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 125,372 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

125,372

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 137,156 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

137,156

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 85,747 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

85,747

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 94,978 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

94,978

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 24 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.