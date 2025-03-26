LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
26 March 2025
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 24 March 2025 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three dealing days prior to the Award Date (£4.6093), discounted in the case of the PSP awards to reflect the absence of “dividend equivalents” applicable to the awards to arrive at a price of £3.5768.
The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.
The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following the Award Date. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.
|Name
|Number of Shares subject to award
|Executive Directors
|DSBP
|PSP
|TOTAL
|Andrew Golding
|58,629
|281,913
|340,542
|Victoria Hyde
|31,283
|169,145
|200,428
|Other PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|21,266
|98,811
|120,077
|Jason Elphick
|18,639
|90,709
|109,348
|Jon Hall
|22,157
|102,948
|125,105
|Orlagh Hunt
|10,103
|97,852
|107,955
|Hasan Kazmi
|21,601
|103,771
|125,372
|Clive Kornitzer
|24,493
|112,663
|137,156
|Lisa Odendaal
|14,867
|70,880
|85,747
|Richard Wilson
|16,364
|78,614
|94,978
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Chief Executive Officer
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|340,542
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
340,542
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|Name of natural person
|Victoria Hyde
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Chief Financial Officer
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|200,428
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
200,428
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Commercial Director
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|120,077
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
120,077
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|109,348
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
109,348
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|Name of natural person
|Jon Hall
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|125,105
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
125,105
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Orlagh Hunt
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Chief People Officer
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|107,955
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
107,955
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|125,372
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
125,372
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|137,156
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
137,156
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|85,747
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
85,747
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
|2. Reason for the notification
|
|Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of awards
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|94,978
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
94,978
Aggregated price
Nil
|e. Date of transaction
|24 March 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.