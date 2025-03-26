Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 24 March 2025 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three dealing days prior to the Award Date (£4.6093), discounted in the case of the PSP awards to reflect the absence of “dividend equivalents” applicable to the awards to arrive at a price of £3.5768.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following the Award Date. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.

Name Number of Shares subject to award
Executive Directors
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding58,629281,913340,542
Victoria Hyde31,283169,145200,428
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech21,26698,811120,077
Jason Elphick18,63990,709109,348
Jon Hall22,157102,948125,105
Orlagh Hunt10,10397,852107,955
Hasan Kazmi21,601103,771125,372
Clive Kornitzer24,493112,663137,156
Lisa Odendaal14,86770,88085,747
Richard Wilson16,36478,61494,978

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status
Chief Executive Officer


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil340,542
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
340,542
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personVictoria Hyde
2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status
Chief Financial Officer


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil200,428
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
200,428
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status
Group Commercial Director



  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil120,077
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
120,077
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 
Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil109,348
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
109,348
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 
Name of natural personJon Hall
2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status
Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil125,105
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
125,105
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personOrlagh Hunt
2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status
Chief People Officer


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume
Nil107,955
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
107,955
Aggregated price
Nil
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue
  
  
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
Name of natural personHasan Kazmi 
2. Reason for the notification

 
  1. Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer 


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC 
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 
4. Details of the transaction(s):  
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360 
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards 
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume 
Nil125,372 
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
125,372
Aggregated price
Nil		 
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025 
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue 
   
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
Name of natural personClive Kornitzer 
2. Reason for the notification

 
  1. Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer 


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC 
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 
4. Details of the transaction(s):  
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360 
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards 
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume 
Nil137,156 
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
137,156
Aggregated price
Nil		 
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025 
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue 
   
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
Name of natural personLisa Odendaal 
2. Reason for the notification

 
  1. Position/status
Group Chief Internal Auditor 


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC 
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 
4. Details of the transaction(s):  
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360 
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards 
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume 
Nil85,747 
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
85,747
Aggregated price
Nil		 
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025 
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue 
   
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
Name of natural personRichard Wilson 
2. Reason for the notification

 
  1. Position/status
Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO 


  1. Initial notification/amendment


Initial Notification

 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC 
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 
4. Details of the transaction(s):  
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360 
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of awards 
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

PriceVolume 
Nil94,978 
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
94,978
Aggregated price
Nil		 
e. Date of transaction24 March 2025 
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue 

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.