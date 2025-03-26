Trident Announces Strategic Collaboration with Two Global E-Commerce Firms

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation based in Singapore, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement”) with two partners in the e-commerce sector. Per the Collaboration Agreement, Trident will join forces with Silkoo Dutyfree Limited (“Silkoo”), an e-commerce retailer and import-export trader, and Haitu Trade Co., Limited (“Haitu”), an e-commerce entity specializing in beauty and cosmetics, to foster a synergistic partnership that drives business growth, enhances customer satisfaction, and promotes operational efficiency.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in several key areas, including data analytics, strategic planning, supply chain optimization, platform integration, and customer experience enhancement. As a result of the collaboration, the parties hope to drive mutual growth through consumer data synergies, coordinated market strategies, optimized logistics networks in Southeast Asia, expanded inter-platform ecosystems, and the delivery of seamless, personalized customer experiences that foster loyalty and operational excellence.

Each company will bring unique operational strengths to the table. Trident will contribute its sophisticated Web 3.0-based digital identity platform, Tridentity, which offers secure authentication across its diverse ecosystem of services including Tri-food, Tri-events, Tri-Buy, and TriVerse. This will create a comprehensive digital experience framework that can serve as the technological backbone for the partnership. Silkoo will provide extensive e-commerce expertise with its established presence in five Southeast Asian countries, along with valuable third-party merchant status on TikTok Global Shop that will drive substantial customer data acquisition and cross-border sales capabilities. Haitu will contribute specialized knowledge in cosmetics and beauty product distribution, bringing its successful experience as a proprietor of an overseas cosmetic account on Pinduoduo, which provides access to diverse global customer segments and market insights.

Together, these complementary strengths aim to create a powerful alliance that combines Trident's technological innovation, Silkoo's regional e-commerce presence, and Haitu's specialized product expertise to develop an integrated digital commerce ecosystem.

Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, stated, “This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in our e-commerce journey. By combining our cutting-edge Tridentity platform with Silkoo’s e-commerce network and Haitu’s specialized expertise, we're creating a powerful ecosystem that transcends traditional boundaries. Our partnership will leverage data analytics, streamlined supply chains, and optimized integration to deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple touchpoints. Together, we endeavor to expand our market reach while fundamentally reimagining how digital commerce can seamlessly connect consumers with products and services throughout Southeast Asia and across the globe.”

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ experience with their end-users by promoting digital adoption and self-service.

Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is an innovative and highly secure blockchain-based identity solution designed to provide secure single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thus promising a new secure era in the global digital landscape in general, and in Southeast Asia etc.

Beyond Tridentity, the Company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, notably connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform, with tailored and optimized customer experiences.

About Silkoo

Silkoo Dutyfree Limited is primarily engaged in the business of E-commerce, online retail, import and export and trading (electrical equipment, furniture, cosmetics, etc.) Silkoo also owns and operates the "Shepinport" intellectual property across five countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. As an authorised third-party merchant on TikTok Global Shop, Silkoo Dutyfree leverages the platform to drive customer data, traffic, and sales, offering a range of products to its customers.

About Haitu

Haitu Trade Co. Limited is a specialized e-commerce entity principally engaged in the online retail and distribution of cosmetics and beauty products. Notably, the company is the proprietor of an overseas cosmetic account on the Pin Duo Duo (PDD) platform, thereby leveraging this prominent digital marketplace to cater to a diverse customer base across different regions in the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: investor@tridentity.me

Phone: +1 (212) 321-0602

Media Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

Email: Brad.Burgess@icrinc.com