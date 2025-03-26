SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) and Encourages Long-Term HII Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“Huntington”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/huntington-ingalls/

Since September 2024, shares of Huntington’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $277.00 per share to a current trading price of below $207.00, a decline of over 25% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Huntington and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

Huntington shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/huntington-ingalls/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.