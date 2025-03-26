Electronic Access Control Systems Market to Grow USD 106.68 Billion by 2032, Fueled by increasing demand for advanced security solutions and innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Access Control Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Access Control Systems Market Size was valued at USD 44.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 106.68 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Transforming Security with Advanced Electronic Access Control Systems

Driven by advancements in biometrics, IoT, and cloud computing, security frameworks are undergoing a transformation, with rising urbanization, smart building adoption, and strict regulatory mandates fueling demand across commercial, residential, and government sectors. Businesses and institutions are shifting from traditional keycards to biometric authentication methods like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning for enhanced security and reliability. The growing adoption of cloud-based access control is driven by its scalability, remote management, and seamless integration with IoT-powered security systems. AI-driven facial recognition, touchless authentication, and blockchain-based identity management are reshaping security strategies, while increasing compliance requirements in healthcare, banking, and defense further propel market expansion. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 5.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.12%, highlighting the growing need for advanced, intelligent access control solutions.

Get a Sample Report of Electronic Access Control Systems Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5933

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TRUSTSEC (TrustSEC Bio Access, TrustSEC Smart Card Solutions)

(TrustSEC Bio Access, TrustSEC Smart Card Solutions) Johnson Controls International plc (C•CURE Access Control, P2000 Security Management System)

(C•CURE Access Control, P2000 Security Management System) Allegion plc (Schlage Electronic Locks, Von Duprin Access Control Solutions)

(Schlage Electronic Locks, Von Duprin Access Control Solutions) Honeywell Security Group (Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, NetAXS Access Control)

(Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, NetAXS Access Control) Identiv, Inc. (Hirsch Velocity Software, uTrust TS Readers)

(Hirsch Velocity Software, uTrust TS Readers) Nedap N.V. (AEOS Access Control, Nedap Long-Range Identification Systems)

(AEOS Access Control, Nedap Long-Range Identification Systems) Suprema HQ Inc. (BioStar 2 Access Control, FaceStation F2)

(BioStar 2 Access Control, FaceStation F2) Bosch Security Systems Inc . (Bosch Access Management System, Matrix Access Control)

. (Bosch Access Management System, Matrix Access Control) Gemalto N.V. (SafeNet Authentication Solutions, Gemalto Digital Identity Solutions)

(SafeNet Authentication Solutions, Gemalto Digital Identity Solutions) NEC Corporation (NeoFace Facial Recognition, NEC Bio-IDiom)

(NeoFace Facial Recognition, NEC Bio-IDiom) IDEMIA (MorphoWave Contactless Biometric Reader, IDEMIA Smart Identity Solutions)

(MorphoWave Contactless Biometric Reader, IDEMIA Smart Identity Solutions) FINGERPRINTS (FPC Touch Sensors, FPC Biometric Access Solutions)

(FPC Touch Sensors, FPC Biometric Access Solutions) Axis Communications (Axis A1001 Network Door Controller, Axis A8105-E Network Video Door Station)

(Axis A1001 Network Door Controller, Axis A8105-E Network Video Door Station) Lenel Systems International (LenelS2 OnGuard, BlueDiamond Mobile Credentialing)

(LenelS2 OnGuard, BlueDiamond Mobile Credentialing) Time and Data Systems International (TDSI GARDiS Access Control, TDSI DIGIgarde Plus)

(TDSI GARDiS Access Control, TDSI DIGIgarde Plus) AMAG Technology (Symmetry Access Control, Symmetry Blue Mobile Credentials)

(Symmetry Access Control, Symmetry Blue Mobile Credentials) Gunnebo (Gunnebo Entrance Control, Gunnebo Access Management Solutions).

Electronic Access Control Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 44.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 106.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.3% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Components (Biometrics & Card-Based Reader, Multi-Technology Readers, Electronic Locks and Controllers)

• By Verticals (Commercial Spaces, Military & Defense, Government, Residential & Education, Healthcare & Industrial) Key Drivers • Increasing Adoption of Biometric and Cloud-Based Solutions Drives the Growth of the Electronic Access Control Systems Market.



• Integration of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Electronic Access Control Systems Market.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Electronic Access Control Systems Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5933

Growth Dynamics of the Electronic Access Control Systems Market Across Verticals and Components

By Verticals

In 2023, the Government, Residential & Education segment dominated the Electronic Access Control Systems Market, owing to rise in investment in security infrastructure in government buildings, residential complexes, and education institutions. Governments are upgrading their security with biometric authentication, smart card readers, and cloud-based access control, as a growing number of technologies biometric verification for identification at scale from companies such as NEC Corporation and IDEMIA enter the market.

The Commercial Spaces segment is growing rapidly due to the adoption of cloud-based access management, mobile credentials, and AI-powered security. Companies like Gunnebo and Bosch Security Systems are developing high-security entrance solutions, while AI, IoT, and cloud computing continue to drive innovation in commercial access control.

By Component

In 2023, the Biometrics & Card-Based Reader segment led the Electronic Access Control Systems Market with a 42% revenue share, driven by the rising demand for secure authentication across government, finance, healthcare, and corporate sectors. Products such as IDEMIA’s MorphoWave Contactless Fingerprint Reader and Suprema’s FaceStation F2, which merge liveness detection with facial recognition, are bolstering security in high-traffic venues. New from HID Global: Seos Smart Card Portfolio, supporting multi-factor authentication to counter single-method vulnerabilities.

The Multi-Technology Readers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.15%, fueled by the need for versatile access control supporting RFID, NFC, biometrics, and mobile credentials. There are already advanced reader launches from companies such as Honeywell, Allegion, and LenelS2 to connect the legacy and next-generation security. This is why multi-technology readers are critical to ensuring that access control systems are not only seamless, but also future-proof as businesses migrate to cloud-based and mobile-first access control.

Asia Pacific's Leadership in Electronic Access Control: Innovations Driving Market Growth

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Electronic Access Control Systems Market with a 33% share, due to rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and increasing security requirements in commercial, government, and residential buildings. Biometric authentication, smart card readers, AI-powered surveillance — these technologies are being adopted at the most by countries such as China, India, Japan. The market growth has been accelerated by the use of facial recognition by public security in China and financial institutions supported by companies like Hikvision and Dahua Technology. India’s biometrically-enabled permission system—Aadhaar—is extending access control to banking and government services, and Japan is building smart buildings and a public transport system integrated with IoT-driven security. Growing demand for cloud-based access, mobile credentials and multi-factor authentication further cements Asia Pacific as a leader for security innovations.

Purchase Single User PDF of Electronic Access Control Systems Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5933

Recent Development

On January 6, 2025, Bosch Group announced the sale of its Building Technologies division’s security and communications product business to Triton, reflecting growing private equity interest in the security sector.

On July 19, 2024, NEC Corporation announced the implementation of a facial recognition access control system for its 20,000 employees in Japan, enhancing security and workplace efficiency.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Crime Prevention Impact (2023)

5.2 Integration with IoT & AI

5.3 Cybersecurity Concerns (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Electronic Access Control Systems Market Segmentation, by Components

8. Electronic Access Control Systems Market Segmentation, by Verticals

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Electronic Access Control Systems Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/electronic-access-control-systems-market-5933

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.