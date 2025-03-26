Central Lab Market Projected to Hit USD 4.98 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Laboratory Testing and Growing Clinical Research Activities – SNS Insider

Pune, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The global Central Lab Market size was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for clinical trials, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments, and advancements in laboratory testing technologies.





Market Analysis

The US held a significant position in the market, with a share of 35.4% of the global central lab market in 2023. This dominance can be ascribed to the country’s strong healthcare infrastructure, high spending on research and development (R&D), and the presence of superior pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there was a 12% increase in clinical trial applications in 2023 which has also contributed to the demand for central lab services.

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, the demand for centralized, high-quality data drives the central lab market expansion. Central labs have a vital role in supporting clinical research by offering centralized testing services, including biomarker analysis, genomics, and microbiology, to maintain consistency and accuracy across multi-center trials. Increasing chronic diseases and expanding focus on personalized medicines have further augmented the requirement for central lab services. The major investments in R&D by Governments & private organizations are unprecedented, with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocating USD 47 billion for medical research in 2023, a 5% increase over the previous year.

Segmentation Analysis

By Services

In 2023, the central lab market is led by the pharmaceutical companies segment with a revenue share of 45.05%. Central labs play a highly significant role in pharmaceutical companies, especially when it comes to clinical trial support in terms of analysis of the samples, regulatory compliance, data management, etc. Central labs offer specialized services such as pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity testing, which are essential for drug development. The increasing number of clinical trials, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, has significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. The outsourcing trend by pharmaceutical companies for operational cost minimization as well as improved efficiency, has also positively impacted the growth of the demand for central lab services.

By End-Use

In 2023, the biomarker services segment was estimated to hold the maximum share of 38.42% in the market. As such, biomarker services are essential for drug development, disease diagnosis, and patient stratification in clinical trials. The increasing acceptance of precision medicine and the demand for predictive and prognostic biomarkers have propelled the need for these services. Biomarker identification & validation Central labs perform advanced biomarker testing, including genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which provide researchers access to identify and validate biomarkers more efficiently. The rise in chronic disorders like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes has further accelerated the growth of this segment. Also, increasing utilization of biomarker services in the development of companion diagnostics is driving the market, as companion diagnostics are critical for targeted therapies.

Central Lab Market Segmentation

By Services

Genetic Services

Biomarker Services

Microbiology Services

Anatomic Pathology/Histology

Specimen Management & Storage

Special Chemistry Services

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the central lab market, at 41.18% of the global revenue in 2023. These factors, coupled with the presence of leading pharma and biopharma companies, supportive healthcare infrastructure, and high investments in research and development (R&D), make the region one of the most desirable locations. Most contributing to the North American market is the U.S., where over 50 new drugs were approved by the FDA in 2023, reflecting a 15% growth compared to 2022. In addition to that, with a greater focus on precision medicine, the rising number of clinical trials in the field of oncology and rare diseases has also driven the growth of the market. Further, the regional market is governed by importance-benefactors of major central laboratory service providers, like LabCorp, and Quest Diagnostics.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the central lab market during the forecast periods. The market is driven by factors such as rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in investments in clinical research, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. China, India, and Japan are developing into leading health services research and industry trial sites because of patient numbers and the cost of research. Demand for central lab services in the region is further stimulated by the Indian government’s National Health Mission (NHM) and China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for Healthcare Development. Further, the growing outsourcing of global clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies in Asian Pacific countries has driven the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In 2023, LabCorp launched a new biomarker discovery platform, enabling researchers to identify novel biomarkers for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In January 2024, Quest Diagnostics received FDA approval for its next-generation sequencing (NGS) test for oncology, enhancing its central lab service offerings.

