Teeth Whitening Market Projected to Hit USD 12.03 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teeth Whitening Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Teeth Whitening Market size was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 12.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This growth is mainly influenced by rising consumer demand for aesthetic improvement, an upsurge in disposable income, and the development of dental care products with advanced technology. The popularity of at-home whitening products, as well as professional treatments, is further boosting market reach.

The U.S. teeth whitening market showed notable growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.34% during the period from 2024 to 2032. The need for professional and at-home teeth whitening products keeps growing as a result of increased consumer consciousness, ready availability, and the demand for non-surgical cosmetic interventions. The presence of innovative and cost-effective whitening products, such as light therapy, has also driven the market forward.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Colgate-Palmolive – Colgate Optic White Advanced Toothpaste, Colgate Optic White Express Whitening Pen, Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline Plc – Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste, Aquafresh Whitening Toothpaste

Johnson & Johnson – Listerine Healthy White Mouthwash, REACH Whitening Toothbrush

Procter & Gamble – Crest 3D White Strips, Crest Whitening Emulsions, Oral-B 3D White Toothpaste

Unilever – Signal White Now Toothpaste, Pepsodent Whitening Toothpaste

Church & Dwight Co. – Arm & Hammer Advance White Toothpaste, Arm & Hammer Whitening Booster

Brodie & Stone – Beverly Hills Formula Perfect White Black Toothpaste, Beverly Hills Formula Professional White Strips

SmileDirectClub – SmileDirectClub Bright On Teeth Whitening Kit, SmileDirectClub Premium Whitening Toothpaste

Snow – Snow Teeth Whitening Kit, Snow LED Whitening Electric Toothbrush

HiSmile – HiSmile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit, HiSmile Whitening Strips

Teeth Whitening Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.68 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.03 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.13% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Whitening toothpaste was the top-selling product category in 2023, representing 38.9% of the market. Whitening toothpaste is so dominant due to its usability, affordability, and incorporation into everyday oral care. They provide slow whitening as well as overall oral care, hence becoming the top pick for most consumers. Further improvements in fluoride-based and sensitivity-reducing formulas have made them more popular among a broader population.

Whitening gels and light-based whitening products, on the contrary, account for the fastest-growing category. Customers are becoming more demanding for quicker and more efficient solutions, and light-activated products give professional-grade outcomes at home. The category will expand significantly with more brands producing portable and user-friendly devices meant to boost whitening effectiveness.

By Distribution Channel:

Offline distribution channels accounted for the greatest revenue share, with 69.7% of the total market in 2023. Pharmacies, supermarkets, and dental clinics are still the main purchasing points because customers trust products within the stores and professional opinions. Most customers would prefer face-to-face consultations before investing in whitening treatments, increasing offline retail channels' dominance.

Nevertheless, the online channel is growing the fastest. Online e-commerce sites, direct-to-consumer firms, and subscription dental whitening plans are on the rise. A greater choice of products, more frequent discounts, and home delivery convenience have powered the fast growth in the online segment. Influencer marketing and promotions via social media have also been instrumental in the growth of online buying.

Teeth Whitening Market Segmentation

By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

Light Teeth Whitening Device

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Recent Developments in the Teeth Whitening Market

March 2025: Aspen Dental partnered with GLO Science to introduce an advanced teeth whitening system incorporating patented LED and heat technology, enabling noticeable results in under 30 minutes.

November 2024: BURST Oral Care launched Teeth Whitening Breath Strips, offering a dual-purpose solution that combines advanced whitening with breath-freshening benefits in a convenient, dissolvable format.

January 2024: Whites Beaconsfield introduced a specialized whitening toothpaste formulated for individuals with veneers, catering to an underserved segment of the market.

Regional Insights

North America led the global teeth whitening market in 2023. Widespread consumer awareness, simple access to professional whitening procedures, and availability of sophisticated whitening products fuel the region's leadership. Furthermore, the region is home to dominant market players and ongoing product innovation, reinforcing North America's grip on the market.

While this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, increased focus on personal beauty, and higher adoption of online platforms are driving market growth. Demand for effective and affordable at-home whitening products is growing, especially in nations such as China, India, and Japan, where trends in beauty dominate consumer behavior.

Statistical Insights and Trends in the Teeth Whitening Market

Whitening toothpaste dominated the market with a 38.9% share, driven by its affordability and integration into daily oral care routines.

Offline sales channels commanded 69.7% of total revenue, while online platforms experienced the fastest growth due to increased consumer preference for convenience and direct-to-consumer brands.

The adoption of LED and light-based whitening solutions is expected to surge, with a growing number of consumers opting for professional-level treatments at home.

Dental clinics and professional whitening services accounted for over 25% of the market, with an increasing number of patients seeking faster and more effective results.

North America remains the largest market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to rising disposable income and increasing awareness of cosmetic dental care.





