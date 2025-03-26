Sodium Nitrate Market Projected to Reach USD 231.47 Million by 2032 | Growing Demand for Fertilizers and Industrial Applications Driving Market Growth

Austin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a vital chemical compound, sodium nitrate plays a key role in a wide array of industries, contributing to the growth and diversification of its applications. The sodium nitrate market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 231.47 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% from 2024 to 2032. Sodium nitrate, commonly used in fertilizers for agriculture, is also crucial for industrial processes such as metal treatment, food preservation, and the manufacturing of explosives.





Key Players:

Deepak Nitrite Limited: (Sodium Nitrite, Nitro Toluenes)

SQM S.A.: (Potassium Nitrate, Iodine)

BASF SE: (Ammonium Nitrate, Nitric Acid)

Weifang Haiye Chemistry and Industry Co.: (Sodium Nitrite, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate)

Acf Nitratos S.A.: (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)

Quality Chemicals S.L.: (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)

Shijiazhuang Fengshan Chemical Co. Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Metabisulfite)

Uralchem JSC: (Ammonium Nitrate, Urea)

Alfa Aesar: (Sodium Nitrite, Silver Nitrate)

American Elements: (Sodium Nitrite, Barium Nitrate)

Huaqiang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Ammonium Chloride)

Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Sulfate)

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.: (Ammonium Nitrate, Urea)

Seth Nandram Daulatram Biyani (SNDB): (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)

Sinkiang Nitrate Minerals Co. Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Methionine)

Sumitomo Corporation: (Sodium Nitrite, Fertilizers)

Nitrochemie: (Sodium Nitrite, Nitrocellulose)

Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Soda Ash)

Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.: (Sodium Nitrite, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

Sodium Nitrate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 136.22 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 231.47 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Grade (Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Food)

• By Application Chemicals, Fertilizers, Explosives, Glass, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand in fertilizer production which drives the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Fertilizers Drives Sodium Nitrate Market Growth

Sodium nitrate is mainly used in fertilizers as a nitrogen source for plant growth. With the increasing need to feed an ever-increasing global population, demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers in the global agricultural sector steadily increased. Sodium nitrate in particular is used where superior quality crop yield is unavoidable. This property of nitrogen release rate from the compound is more suited for high-performance fertilizers. With the rampant growth of modern agriculture in the world, especially in vast farming areas, the demand for better and optimal fertilizers like sodium nitrate is increasing. In addition, the growing adoption of controlled-release fertilizers and green agriculture is also expected to promote the demand for sodium nitrate.

Which Region Leads the Sodium Nitrate Market Growth?

In 2023, the market was originally held in North America and accounted for the largest market share 42% in 2023. High demand in the region fuels the market as these fertilizers are essential to big agriculture commercial farming in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, the mining sediment and construction industry, which is considered to be fully established, also growing the consumption of sodium nitrate in explosives and blasting agents. Its rise in the North American sodium nitrate market is contributed by the pharmaceutical sector, which uses sodium nitrate in the production of various medical and chemical applications. Moreover, strict environmental regulations have further boosted the demand for sodium nitrate-based solutions in wastewater treatment and industrial effluent treatment which is also propelling the growth of the market. Thanks to the supporting infrastructure development, matured chemical manufacturing facilities, and continued investment in R&D, the region makes up a dominating market for sodium nitrate.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

In 2023, the industrial segment comprises the highest market share of approximately 55%. Nitrogen sources in the fertilizer industry and agriculture are one of the main factors in the industrial-grade sodium nitrate market. Additionally, its application as an oxidizer in explosives, contributes to driving the demand for this product in mining, quarrying, and construction applications, another factor that will support market growth over the coming years. Besides, industrial-grade sodium nitrate is been used by glass industries for decolorizing and refining high-end glass through its manufacturing process, like optical glass, solar glass, etc. Moreover, with a growing focus on sewage treatment and industrial effluent management, sodium nitrate is used in biological treatment processes for the same. The cost-effectiveness and versatility of the product, coupled with the aforementioned factors, is responsible for the industrial-grade sodium nitrate being the largest segment in the market.

By Application

In 2023, the fertilizers segment accounted for 32% of the sodium nitrate market. This segment is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient and high-quality fertilizers. As global agricultural practices become more intensive, farmers are turning to sodium nitrate-based fertilizers to improve crop yields and accelerate plant growth. Sodium nitrate’s ability to supply nitrogen in a readily available form makes it an essential component in the production of both conventional and organic fertilizers.

The food preservation and meat processing sectors also represent significant applications for sodium nitrate, particularly for its role in preserving cured meats such as bacon and sausages. Sodium nitrate acts as a preservative and enhances the color and flavor of the products. In addition to food preservation, sodium nitrate is used in various industrial applications, including the manufacturing of glass, chemicals, and explosives. The rising demand for explosives in the defense and mining industries is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Yara International ASA, a leading global fertilizer company, expanded its production of sodium nitrate-based fertilizers. The company’s new plant in Europe focuses on producing high-quality sodium nitrate fertilizers to meet the increasing demand from both traditional and emerging markets.

, Yara International ASA, a leading global fertilizer company, expanded its production of sodium nitrate-based fertilizers. The company’s new plant in Europe focuses on producing high-quality sodium nitrate fertilizers to meet the increasing demand from both traditional and emerging markets. In 2023 , ICL Group introduced a new line of high-performance sodium nitrate fertilizers designed for controlled-release applications. These fertilizers are designed to optimize nitrogen release in the soil, thereby improving agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

, ICL Group introduced a new line of high-performance sodium nitrate fertilizers designed for controlled-release applications. These fertilizers are designed to optimize nitrogen release in the soil, thereby improving agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact. In 2023, K+S Group, a major player in the global fertilizer market, launched a sustainable sodium nitrate-based product for agriculture that is aimed at reducing nitrogen losses in farming operations. The company is committed to addressing the environmental concerns surrounding traditional fertilizers.

