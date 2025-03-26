Latest Abstrax Analysis Uncovers a Missing Fatty Acid and New Flavor Balancing Esters in Cheese Cultivars

IRVINE, CA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of their highly influential Case for Chemohunting, Abstrax has released a punchy companion piece, rounding out the discussion on data-driven selective breeding practices and introducing even more unique flavorants to the cannabis lexicon. This latest white paper dives deep into the history and chemistry behind the iconic “cheese weed” aroma. It offers breeders and formulators essential insights into how to craft novel cultivars that push the boundaries of flavor in exotic cannabis. The release, aptly named Finding Funk, also serves as a timely tribute to Skunkman Sam, the legendary cultivator behind Cheese’s 1980s origins, who recently passed away at 76.

Abstrax’s newest release challenges long-standing assumptions about the origins of cheese aromas in cannabis, revealing that the signature scent isn’t derived from isovaleric acid, as previously assumed. Instead, the study highlights a complex interplay of various fatty acids with other peculiar compounds, including a rarely detected class of berry-forward esters called tiglates. These findings not only refine our understanding of Cheese phenotypes but also underscore how balancing cheesy and fruity flavorants can unlock an entirely new category of gourmet exotic cannabis.

But why do we enjoy these flavors in the first place? The paper also explores the phenomenon of backwards smelling, the process by which our olfactory system experiences aroma retronasally, influencing our perception of flavor. This explains why compounds that may smell pungent or even off-putting in isolation spark enjoyment when paired with the right complementary flavorants. By decoding these interactions, Abstrax is giving breeders the ability to craft cultivars with unprecedented precision.

These findings build on Abstrax’s previous research, refining our understanding of what gives Cheese cultivars their unmistakable aroma:

The signature cheese scent in cannabis doesn’t come from isovaleric acid, as previously believed. Newly Identified Flavorants: A combination of fatty acids and rare berry-forward tiglate esters contributes to the bold, funky profile of Cheese phenotypes.

Compounds that seem pungent in isolation can transform into desirable flavors when experienced retronasally. A Completed Fatty Acid Triad: The discovery of a third free fatty acid solidifies the molecular blueprint for cheese-forward cultivars.

“Our work continues to demonstrate that truly exotic cannabis is a product of chemistry, not chance,” said Twinkle Paryani, a lead researcher at Abstrax. “By pinpointing the precise compounds responsible for these unique aromas, we’re giving breeders and product developers the tools they need to create next-generation cultivars that capture complexity and authenticity.”

Perhaps most strikingly, Abstrax’s analysis identifies a third free fatty acid completing the triad first explored in The Case for Chemohunting. This compound family - whose names are rooted in the Latin capra (goat) due to their pungent, animalic character - cements a scientific foundation for understanding and reproducing the unmistakable aroma of Cheese phenotypes. Compounds such as capric (or decanoic) acid, compose these unique aroma profiles. These findings reinforce the importance of chemohunting, where analytical testing data complements selective breeding practices for precision-crafted sensory experiences.

This research builds on Abstrax’s pioneering study led by Paryani, which proved that even phenotypes from the same progeny can exhibit substantial variations in their aroma profiles, independent of terpene content. These new insights reaffirm that it’s not terpenes, but rather the nuanced expression of specific flavorants, that dictates the final flavor and aroma of a cultivar.

For breeders and formulators seeking to refine their craft, procedures, and product portfolio, Abstrax’s latest white paper offers invaluable insights for leveraging plant chemistry to develop novel, high-impact flavors. The industry’s understanding of cannabis aroma is evolving, and Abstrax continues to lead the charge.

The full white paper is now available in Abstrax’s Research Library with an interactive course available later this month through their Seed Talent Community.

