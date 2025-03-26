Correction: Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2025

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid is changing the investor calendar for 2025 as follows:

07.04.2025 - audited annual financial statements and management report for year 2024;

07.04.2025 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,

30.04.2025 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

09.05.2025 - interim information for the 3 months of 2025;

08.08.2025 – interim information for the 6 months of 2025;

07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt