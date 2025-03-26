Correction: Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2025

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
Amber Grid is changing the investor calendar for 2025 as follows:
07.04.2025 - audited annual financial statements and management report for year 2024;
07.04.2025 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
30.04.2025 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
09.05.2025 - interim information for the 3 months of 2025;
08.08.2025 – interim information for the 6 months of 2025;
07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt